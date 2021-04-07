5 Ways to Create Faux Freckles That Look Totally Natural

03 of 05

Opt for Waterproof Eyeliner

If you need something in a pinch and have a waterproof eyeliner (liquid or pencil) in a soft brown or darker brown tone lying around, that can also be used as a tool to create faux freckles. With waterproof formulas, it's important to keep in mind that once they've set on the skin, they are a tad harder to remove, so precision is key with the pencil to make sure there's no smearing or smudging. If you're going to try this tip, gently apply the pencil to the skin to create a faint dot and then follow up by pressing a tad harder for the freckle to become more visible. If you're using a liquid eyeliner, press the tip on a paper towel a few times to get the ink flowing and make sure the tip has enough product.

Think of it like a practice run before applying the freckles for good. Try this technique for a few days to really get the hang of creating the freckle shape and using the product together. While this might take you longer, they will look better in the long run with a little patience. Be sure to keep your hands off your face throughout the day not to ruin any of the freckles you've applied.