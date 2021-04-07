5 Ways to Create Faux Freckles That Look Totally Natural

Whether you have them naturally or need to fake it 'til you make it, freckles are always a good idea and have become increasingly more popular in makeup trends over the past few years. Since freckles are here to stay and help your complexion look flushed and healthy, you might need some help in re-creating them if you weren't born with them to begin with. If you don't have a natural freckle in sight but desperately want some, we've got great news: you can absolutely fake your freckles. From freckle pens to henna, we've rounded up a few different ways you can fake the look of freckles that are way easier than you might think. Ahead, all of the tips you need to know for creating the most believable, natural-looking freckles that will have anyone fooled.
Experiment with a Freckle Pen
Yes, freckle pens are a real thing and make our lives so easy when creating faux freckles. Thanks to Freck Beauty, they've created freckle pens that are specifically designed to help you create freckles in a few different shades for different skin tones. To use the pens correctly, all you need to do is dip the brush in the product and lightly apply freckles on the face to resemble a natural cluster. The key with this product is to continue to tap the brush lightly onto the skin until you've created enough freckles to your satisfaction. The more you practice with the brush, the easier it will get. If you add space in between freckles, the better and more believable they'll end up looking. This freckle pen from Lime Crime can also help apply natural-looking freckles if you're looking for something slightly different.
Take a Second Look at Your Brow Pencil
Since brow pencils can be natural in tone, they are a great tool to utilize when creating freckles that blend well with your skin and hair. You want to avoid creating freckles with a noticeable contrast that they look out of place on the face. A few different brow products will work for this, yet those with precise pointed tips are best to create a natural freckle look since they are naturally small. You can use a waterproof pencil with a fine tip such as this Brow Blade Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil & Ink Stain from Urban Decay. This dual-sided pencil contains a precise pencil and marker that help define and fill in freckles on the skin, not to mention suitable natural, fluffy-looking eyebrows. When practicing with a brow pencil, you can opt to try different-sized freckles to see which ones work best. While you want to avoid anything looking noticeably large, the more misshaped they are, the more they will come off as natural, and no one will be the wiser.
Opt for Waterproof Eyeliner
If you need something in a pinch and have a waterproof eyeliner (liquid or pencil) in a soft brown or darker brown tone lying around, that can also be used as a tool to create faux freckles. With waterproof formulas, it's important to keep in mind that once they've set on the skin, they are a tad harder to remove, so precision is key with the pencil to make sure there's no smearing or smudging. If you're going to try this tip, gently apply the pencil to the skin to create a faint dot and then follow up by pressing a tad harder for the freckle to become more visible. If you're using a liquid eyeliner, press the tip on a paper towel a few times to get the ink flowing and make sure the tip has enough product.
Think of it like a practice run before applying the freckles for good. Try this technique for a few days to really get the hang of creating the freckle shape and using the product together. While this might take you longer, they will look better in the long run with a little patience. Be sure to keep your hands off your face throughout the day not to ruin any of the freckles you've applied.
Use a Stencil
If the act of creating faux freckles on your own is intimidating, don't worry. You can use a stencil to help you know where to place the freckles and utilize it as a guide if you're feeling overwhelmed. This stencil kit from Bronzie is easy to use and will give you the look of freckles in a few simple steps and completely takes away the worry of knowing where and how to apply them. Place the stencil across the face as directed and use makeup to fill in the areas where the freckles should be, along with thinking about where the sun hits naturally on the face for a sun-kissed, freckled finish. If you want your freckles to last, apply a setting spray to the skin after you're done to keep everything in place.
Consider Using Henna
Known for creating gorgeous, long-lasting works of art on the skin, henna has been used for centuries in hair and beauty remedies and treatments and is suitable to use for creating faux freckles, too. Using a kit like this one from Mihenna is ideal if henna is the route you're taking. An organic, ready-made henna paste, moisturizing coconut oil, and specially shaped cone that give precise and natural freckles are included in the kit for a freckle application that lasts and looks beautiful. Freehand freckles on your face or body by using the cone to apply the henna; wherever you decide, this kit will turn you into a pro for creating freckles in no time at all. Lightly tap the henna after you've applied it to the skin to help set it and keep freckles in place.