Here's Exactly How to Sidestep Static When Getting Dressed

Picture this: You scroll across the most stunning slip dress on Instagram and you can’t help but buy it. Once it finally arrives, you realize it's extremely prone to static and clings to your body in a way unlike any other. It’s not an ideal situation but it’s also not an automatic sign that you have to return the garment. After all, there are several ways to eliminate and/or prevent staticky situations. Keep reading to learn more.

Meet the Expert Audree Kate López is a fashion stylist and editor, who has worked with brands including Marc Jacobs, Alice + Olivia, J.Crew and Club Monaco.

What Causes Static Cling?

Static occurs when fabric rubs together or against the skin, causing an electrostatic charge. Generally speaking, the drier the climate and/or your skin, the more like a garment is to conduct static electricity. That’s not to say all fabrics are prone to static, though.

Which Fabrics Are Most Prone to Static?

Typically, the more lightweight a fabric, and the more man-made it is, the more likely it will be to trigger a static charge. Where 100% cotton very rarely experiences static electricity, acetate, nylon, polyester, and rayon are culprits of cling. It’s because of this that some brands have gotten smart and now line their synthetic dresses, trousers, and other garments—for example, the cult favorite Dressed in Lala Long Sleeve Plissé Set ($152) always comes lined so that it never looks clingy during wear—or suggest layering them over a slip.

How to Prevent Static

Since linings and slips aren’t always available, though, it helps to have a handful of static-fighting tips on hand whenever you need them. With this in mind, we chatted with fashion stylist Audree Kate López about her top five fool-proof static hacks. Find out what they are, below.

1. Use a dryer sheet—out of the dryer. “Take a dryer sheet and rub it on the inside of your clothing and it will remove any static from the item,” López exclaims. “It also will make the item smell super fresh.” Bonus: She says that a dryer sheet can also work wonders on staticky hair.

2. Take your clothes off the hanger—then rub them with it. While it may seem a bit odd, López says that rubbing a metal hanger (like the basic ones you get at the dry cleaner) can eliminate static cling from clothes. The reason? It neutralizes the electricity coursing through the fabric.

3. Get creative with hairspray. “You can spray a little hairspray on the inside of your dress/skirt and it will release static,” López says. The idea here is that the alcohol in the hairspray works to weaken the static charge.

4. Be mindful of how you’re drying your clothes. While you may think that the goal is for your clothes to be as dry as possible post-spin, López says that drying them a little bit less can help cut down on static. “When drying your clothes, use a little fabric softener and/or reduce drying time—when you over-dry your clothing, it can cause more static,” she explains.

5. Add moisture. It may seem counterintuitive to get your clothes wet to cut down on static, after all, damp clothes aren’t ideal either. That said, López says that adding even just the tiniest bit of moisture to your clothes can significantly reduce static cling. “You can rub a damp cloth on the clothing,” she says. Another option? Instead of moisturizing your clothes, hydrate your skin. “The added moisture creates a barrier between your skin and clothing and moisture helps neutralize the static,” she explains.