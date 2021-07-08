It goes without saying that finding the right foundation is a journey. When you find the perfect foundation formula for your specific skin type and concerns, you'll want to hold onto it for dear life.

The bad news is that—realistically—it can be majorly tricky to make sure your foundation works for your skin year-round. Between summer tans and vitamin D shortages during the winter months, your true skin tone can jump around depending on the season—which means the shade that works in August likely isn't the same one you need in February.

Of course, the most important thing is taking care of your skin and wearing SPF year-round, and—depending on your proclivity to sunlight and tanning—you might not have this issue. But if you do, know that it's totally normal to have a skin tone that adjusts a few shades depending on the season.

The good news is: You don't have to swap out your favorite foundation to make do when this happens. We spoke to makeup artists to get their tips on adjusting your foundation shade from season to season—so you can stick with your favorite formula and have a face that still matches your neck in the winter. (A real win-win in the makeup department.) Get their pro tips below.