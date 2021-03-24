How to Know if Your Hair Is Damaged, According to the Experts

01 of 07

Hair Loss or Thinning

There is the natural amount of hair we lose each day that resides in our brushes or naturally sheds as we wash—and then there are signs of shedding that serve as a warning sign.

Thinning around the hairline and throughout the head has multiple contributing factors, as noted by celebrity stylist Graham Nation. "Thinning could be caused by stress, age, heavy medications, or having just had a baby," he says. To prevent this type of hair loss, Nation says the ticket is a clean scalp. "You never want the pores on your scalp to get too clogged." He suggests UNITE’s RE:UNITE Shampoo and Conditioner to start, saying a good shampoo and conditioner can help alleviate this issue by "removing daily buildup while delivering strength-building nutrients from roots to ends."

"Hair loss could also be caused by a lack of protein," says BosleyMD-certified trichologist Gretchen Friese, who agrees with Nation's remedy of using a good shampoo and conditioner to help cure this type of hair damage. "A strengthening shampoo and conditioner are important," she says. "You can also consider a professional keratin treatment once a month to help strengthen the hair."

"If you are on medications that may be affecting your hair loss," says Nation, "I would consult with your doctor."