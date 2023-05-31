How to Keep a Strapless Bra From Falling Down, According to the Pros

It’s summer, everyone. A time for weddings, vacations, and fun outfits where straps are optional. However, as we break out our strapless bridesmaids' dresses or favorite tube tops, we are left with a crucial question: What's the best bra to wear? While some feel comfortable without a bra, many of us are left fighting with straps, wires, and tape. One solution is a strapless bra, which provides support without those pesky straps. However, the major downside with many strapless bras is they usually end up sliding down.

How can we prevent our strapless bras from falling? Ahead, we talked to experts for some tips and tricks to help our strapless bras stay firmly in place.

Why Do Strapless Bras Fall Down?

So why do strapless bras make their way down to our waist by the end of the night? Gravity? Construction? Well, there are actually a lot of reasons why our strapless bras don’t work for us. Let’s go over a couple.

Meet the Expert Dora Lau, founder and president of Dora L. International who designs and develops bras for some of the world’s leading brands including Lane Bryant, Victoria’s Secret, and Free People.

Ra’el Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at ThirdLove, a lingerie company specializing in finding your perfect bra fit.

The Size

The biggest reason that strapless bras fall down is that you’re probably not wearing the right size. “A band that's too large won't provide enough support and will slide down, whereas a band that's too small will be uncomfortable and may cause the bra to ride up,” says Dora Lau, founder and president of Dora L. International. A good strapless bra should hug you under the bust without being too loose or too tight.

The Grip

Strapless bras need to get a grip—seriously. Because you don’t have straps for support, the band of the bra now has to do most of the heavy lifting. “Strapless bras without adequate grip features, such as silicone lining or rubberized strips, can slide down,” says Ra’el Cohen, co-founder and chief creative officer at ThirdLove, a lingerie company specializing in finding your perfect bra fit. Lau recommends bras with “support structures like underwires, silicone lining, or side boning” to help keep you in place.

The Construction

Not all strapless bras are created equal, and if you’re having issues with strapless bras, it may be because you’re not buying the right ones. Cohen says that unsupportive cups, no adjustability, and overstretched elastic can result in a bra that isn’t meant for you. Remember if you’re wearing a strapless bra often, don’t be afraid to splurge on something that fits well.

The Positioning

Another reason your bra may not be fitting correctly is that you’re not wearing your bra right. “Incorrectly positioning the bra on the body, such as placing it too low or too high, can contribute to slippage,” says Cohen. This is especially true if you’re planning on doing a lot of movement when wearing your bra.

How To Prevent Your Strapless Bra From Falling Down

So now that we discussed why our bras haven’t been working for us, let’s find out how we can find a bra that we can actually wear without issues.

Measure Yourself

It’s common knowledge that most people are not wearing their correct bra size, so it’s safe to assume that your strapless bra size may not be accurate either. Lau recommends measuring yourself the same way you normally would for a bra: Get your band size snugly around your ribcage, under your breasts, and add three inches. Don’t forget about grip. Lau recommends a strapless bra that has non-slip wing liners and strong elastic for support.

Cup size is also important. The cups need to support your breasts, especially now that they don’t have the support of straps. Cohen recommends getting a bra with molded or padded cups that can keep everything in place. “ A good fit is when the center of the bra lays against the breastbone,” says Lau.

While Lau recommends starting with your usual bra and cup size, she also says that this is just a reference point. Because the strapless bra should be a little tighter to provide more support, you may want to consider going a size down. “You might want to consider trying a smaller band and cup size until you find a bra that offers ample support without the need for straps,” says Lau.

Practice Your Movements Before Wearing

When buying a new strapless bra, it’s important to test it out before purchasing, especially if you buy it for a certain event in mind. If you plan on doing certain activities in this bra, like dancing, try it out for a bit to see if it can hold up. Cohen recommends a bra with a reinforced underwire or stronger band if you plan on doing a lot of physical activities.

If you plan on being in the heat, Cohen recommends getting a bra with moisture-wicking fabric as sweat and moisture can also make a bra slide down. “The mark of a high-quality strapless bra is one that you can wear for a minimum of eight hours without it causing discomfort or constantly slipping down,” says Lau.

Strapless Bras Recommended by Our Experts

Try an Alternative

If you simply can’t find a strapless bra for you, try some alternatives, such as nipple covers, which Cohen recommends if you have a smaller cup size, or breast tape, which is perfect for creating your own bra, especially for more complex outfits.