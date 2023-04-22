03 of 09

Try Priming With Concealer in a Pinch

No eyeshadow primer? No problem. Concealer can work as a substitute in a pinch. "Using a waterproof concealer can also prevent eyeshadow creasing, but if you have oilier eyelids, a primer is still the best option," Loiz says.

If you have oily lids, Cich recommends setting concealer with a translucent powder before applying eyeshadow. Those with balanced or dry skin can use concealer solo to prime. "You can apply it directly to the eyelid using the concealer wand and blend it with a brush or beauty sponge," she says. "Concealer gives coverage, which will help to even out any discoloration while also creating a smooth base."

"Concealers I recommend are Cle de Peau Beaute's Concealer ($75), the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer ($29), and the Radiant Creamy Concealer from NARS ($32)," Loiz says. "Apply these with a concealer brush on the entire eyelid. Start out with a small amount and spread over the lid, then let set in place for a minute or so before applying eyeshadow."

