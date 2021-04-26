6 Ways to Improve Your Stamina, According to Trainers

03 of 06

Clean Up Your Diet

Pay attention to your diet if you plan to increase your stamina. “Take a few days to record what you eat, and assess your current eating habits. When you’re trying to improve your performance, your diet plays an important role in regulating your energy levels,” suggests Christie. You can use an app or record your meals with pen and paper.

So what does the proper diet look like? Christie explains: “A stamina-focused diet will have plenty of calories, complex carbs, and proteins, with adequate levels of fats, vitamins, and minerals. Aim to get as many nutrients from whole food sources as possible to get the biggest bang for your buck.”

Good choices include plenty of fruits and vegetables, lean meats, and whole grains. Don't forget healthy fats from fish, nuts, and plant oils. And, of course, stay hydrated with lots of water throughout the day and during your training session.