How to Grow Your Facial Hair Thicker and Faster

If you’ve set your mind on having fuller facial hair, or a particular beard/mustache style, then it’s only natural to want to make your facial hair grow faster. You want the results now! And if you’re approaching it from another perspective—as someone who can’t seem to sprout the volume or density of whiskers that they so desire—then it can feel like watching patchy, parched grass grow. How do you make your beard grow faster (not to mention thicker and fuller)?



First and foremost, it’s important to embrace and accept your genetics. Some people have better luck with this stuff naturally, and it’s crucial not to compare yourself to anyone who seems to sprout a James Harden beard in their sleep. You might have different hair density, fullness, texture, color, and growth rates, and these things all play a factor in the end result. However, you can take matters into your own hands to encourage and influence better, stronger, fuller, and faster growth.



“I always encourage my patients to have healthy and realistic expectations for what can be achieved,” says board-certified dermatologist Milton R. Moore, MD, founder of Holly Hall Supply Co. Skincare. “There are a lot of factors that affect hair growth that are simply out of our control. For example, some hair follicles are more responsive to our bodies’ hormones than others, and that’s something you just can’t change.”



For the stuff you can change—to varying degrees, that is—read on for tips from Moore and San Rafael, CA–based trichologist Martine Langsam.