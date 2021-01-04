5 Tips to Make Dry January Easier, From Someone Who Does It Every Year

If 2020 is any indication, making long-term plans can be...complicated. But, when it comes to New Year’s Resolutions—and specifically completing a Dry January—all you need is 31 days to achieve better skin, enhanced sleep, improved digestion, and more money in the bank.

As the name suggests, Dry January is the act of giving up all forms of alcohol—wine, beer, spirits, and cocktails—for the entire first month of the year. The trend started in the U.K. in the early 2010s and made its way across the pond. It’s been gaining popularity in the U.S. ever since.

In order to achieve a sober month—whether you’re a seasoned Dry Jan pro, or this is your first attempt—I'm sharing advice from my new book, The Dry Challenge: How to Lose the Booze for Dry January, Sober October, and Any Other Alcohol-Free Month. Consider this your guide with recommendations, recipes, and interactive exercises to keep you from popping bottles and sipping cocktails. Put your drink down, and read on to find out how to accomplish a successful Dry January (or any other month) with these five tips.