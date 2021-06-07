How to Get Your Natural Curl Pattern Back After You've Fried Your Hair

Whether you're embracing your natural curl pattern for the first time or washing your hair after heat-styling for a big event, you're likely dealing with some majorly fried locks. Any naturally curly-haired person knows the *sizzle, pop, and hiss* of their hair inside of an iron means dry, damaged curls that are just not the same afterwards. Your initial reaction may be to panic (or pick up a pair of scissors), but your curl pattern and health is not a lost cause.

The bad news: Once hair is burned, there is no way to fully repair your curl pattern until new hair grows in to replace it. Unfortunately it takes only one bad burn to fry your hair, but repeated heat exposure has the same effect. While the damage to your hair can't be undone, there are several steps you can take to improve the health of your current hair while waiting for new growth. We turned to two hair experts for their advice on getting your natural curl pattern back after you've fried your hair.