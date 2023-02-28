6 Ways to Get Vaseline Out of Your Hair (Without Jeopardizing Your Strands)

Styling your hair can often lead to a somewhat sticky situation. Certain gels and hairsprays can leave strands stiff and crunchy, while tight elastics can lead to endless knots. One such clingy culprit: Petroleum jelly (perhaps best known by the brand name Vaseline), which "can cause a buildup of product, [potentially leading] to scalp irritation and hair breakage," says healthy hair expert Tonya Thompson. "It can leave a greasy buildup that is difficult to remove and can prevent hair from growing."

Textured hair educator Stacey Ciceron agrees, as petroleum jelly is comedogenic—it clogs pores and stops hair from getting moisture—which can lead to excessive buildup and dandruff. And according to Mixed Institute of Cosmetology and Barber co-founder Sharie Wilson, petroleum jelly isn't water-soluble, making it particularly difficult to remove.

To help, we dug into the research and consulted Ciceron, Wilson, and Thompson to find the best ways to remove vaseline (or any petroleum jelly-based product) from hair.