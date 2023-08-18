How to Get Rid of a Tight Neck and Shoulders, According to Physical Therapists

Tense neck muscles and tight shoulders are nearly inevitable if you spend a lot of time sitting or looking down your various screens. In fact, neck pain is one of the most common musculoskeletal disorders, affecting about a third of working-age adults.



Sitting and craning your neck, using poor posture, or not moving enough can overwork the neck and shoulder muscles, leading to pain and stiffness. Tense neck and shoulders can also result from weakness in other muscles, such as your arms, during activities that require stabilization, according to physical therapist Theresa Marko. "This weakness causes the neck muscles to activate to help stabilize the arms and shoulders," she says.

Meet the Expert Theresa Marko, PT, DPT, MS, is a board-certified clinical specialist in orthopedic physical therapy, CEO & Owner of Marko Physical Therapy PLLC, and spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association Media Corps.

Christynne Helfrich, PT, DPT, OCS, is a physical therapist at virtual physical therapy provider Hinge Health.

Kieran Sheridan is a sports physiotherapist at Gulfphysio.com, a sports taping and physiotherapy supply store, and the author of a popular book on sports taping.



According to Marko, the most impactful solution is strengthening your shoulder rotator cuff and shoulder blade muscles to take stress off your neck and shoulders. However, for a quicker fix, there are several ways to relieve tense and tight muscles in your neck and shoulders, according to physical therapists.

