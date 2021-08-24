I want to start this off by saying that wrinkles of any kind are normal, beautiful, and real. Social media might tell us otherwise, but Photoshop doesn’t work in person. If you google “lip lines,” the first thing you’ll see is a definition: “Lip wrinkles, or smoker’s lines, are the vertical lines that form on the lips of older adults.”

Let's start by saying that lip lines can exist on humans of any age, smoker or not. We move our mouths to talk, smile, breathe, eat, the list goes on. And with time and movement come natural lines. While we think you’re beautiful just the way you are, we tapped experts across the board to find out the best tips and products to get rid of your lip lines, if you want to.

