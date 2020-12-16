Hard Truth: "Face Mites" Are a Thing—Here's How to Get Rid of Them

One of the more disturbing realities of the microbiome is that we're literally crawling with microbes. Bacteria, fungi, and viruses all live within the human body, and for the most part, co-exist with us in a symbiotic relationship. There's tons of research on why the microorganisms that exist on and inside our bodies could actually be key to good health and longevity, catalyzing everything from the proper immune responses to attacking harmful bacteria, and even preventing the onset of serious illness. Other types of microorganisms just hang out, and we haven't a clue that they're present. Such is the case with demodex, commonly known as face mites.

Sound creepy? Admittedly, it's not a pleasant thought. But demodex are actually quite harmless. They don't bite. You don't feel them crawling or laying eggs (though they do both, which, again, is unpleasant to think about). Face mites can, however, become a problem when they overpopulate and begin to accumulate in high density, causing red, itchy, bumpy skin. Demodex thrive in areas with increased oil production, like the t-zone, and some research suggests they are more likely to be present in people with suppressed immune response. With a lifespan of about two weeks, demodex are pretty easy to treat yourself at home with the proper skincare regimen. It's always a good idea, however, to consult with a dermatologist if you suspect you might be dealing with a case of face mites.

Ahead, three dermatologists offer at-home remedies to get rid of face mites.

Meet the Expert Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD is a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology: Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, as well as an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Cornell - New York Presbyterian Medical Center.

Marina I. Peredo, MD, FAAD is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skinfluence NYC.

Mamina Turegano, MD, FAAD board-certified dermatologist on the Dermatica Dermatology team.