How to Get Rid of Cramps From Your Period, According to Eastern and Western Medicine

No matter whether they're debilitating or just annoying, cramps can wreak havoc on your lifestyle and sense of wellbeing. Technically speaking, period cramps are mechanical spasms of the uterine muscle triggered by the release of prostaglandins to help facilitate menstrual flow. In addition to period cramps, female bodies can experience mid-cycle discomfort and cramping during ovulation called mittelschmerz. "This occurs in the middle of a menstrual cycle when an ovary releases an egg, and this type of pain usually only lasts for a few minutes to a few hours," explains Laurence Orbuch, MD, FACOG. He adds, "Menstrual cramps can persist for hours or days during a period."

Every female who gets their period experiences cramps differently, based on individual anatomy. "Depending on the position of the uterus—anterior, posterior, or mid-position—in your pelvis, can determine where you may experience the most painful menstrual cramping," says Sheryl A. Ross MD, FACOG. "Lower back and abdominal pain are the most common places women experience the discomfort." The severity of cramping can vary not only from person-to-person but also from month-to-month. Thankfully, there are many remedies—from herbs to yoga poses and the tried-and-true hot water bottle method—that can help you feel better when cramps strike.

Ahead, three OBGYNs and a naturopath offer viable solutions on how to get rid of cramps caused by your period.