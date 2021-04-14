Can You Get Rid of BV Without Antibiotics?

Bacterial vaginosis, commonly known as BV, is the most common vaginal infection in the US—which means it's more prevalent than yeast infections. Affecting more than 21 million women between the ages of 14 and 49, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more likely than not, you've probably had BV at some point in your life. Caused by an overgrowth of vaginal bacteria, BV can be majorly uncomfortable, with symptoms including a burning sensation of the genitals, itching, odor, and discharge. Alternatively, sometimes BV doesn't manifest symptoms, so people with the infection might not know they have it. Either way, treating BV is essential, especially if you're pregnant. The CDC notes that left untreated, BV might lead to premature birth or low-birth-weight babies. Additionally, if left untreated in non-pregnant women, BV can increase the risk of other infections and cause a host of vaginal issues.

So, the question becomes, how do you effectively treat BV? Oftentimes, antibiotics are prescribed to wipe out the infection. For many, however, this answer is unsettling, especially given the growing global problem of antibiotic resistance from misuse and overuse of antibiotics, as noted by The Mayo Clinic. On this topic, it's important to distinguish between inappropriate and appropriate use of antibiotics, referred to as antibiotic stewardship. When used responsibly and for their fully prescribed course, antibiotics can remain an effective and vital part of worldwide medical treatment, according to both the CDC and The Mayo Clinic. (Worth noting, antibiotics are ineffective against viral infections, and as such, should not be used to treat illnesses like influenza or other non-bacterial infections).

When it comes to getting rid of BV, both our experts agree that using antibiotics is an appropriate medical response. The remedies provided ahead are meant to eliminate BV cases in conjunction with antibiotics or preventative measures against the infection.

Meet the Expert Kate Denniston, ND, is a licensed naturopathic doctor, trained in both conventional and alternative medicine. She specializes in helping women optimize their hormonal health and practices at Los Angeles Integrated Health.

Allison Hill, MD, is an OBGYN in Los Angeles who specializes in hormone replacement therapy (including bioidentical hormones), cervical cancer screening, HPV, contraception and infertility.