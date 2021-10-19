Ever feel like you're constantly on edge worrying you'll suddenly experience unwanted body odor at some point in your day? This is a pretty common fear, because unfortunately, unexpected or unwanted body odor is a pretty universal experience.

While body odor may appear to arise out of nowhere, the truth is, it's often preventable by following a few simple recommendations. But before we get to that, let's make sure you understand the basics of what body odor is and why it's so common.

What Causes Body Odor?

Sweating is an important function that helps us regulate body temperature, and body odor is closely tied to sweat. Here's how it works:

As our body temperature rises, the body's sweat glands—more specifically, the eccrine glands and the apocrine glands—release sweat that helps cool the body through evaporation, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Most sweat is produced by our eccrine glands, which are located throughout the body and open directly onto the skin's surface. These glands are concentrated on the palms of our hands, soles of our feet, forehead, and armpits. "Eccrine sweat is composed of water and small amounts of salt, protein, urea, and ammonia," Hadley King, MD, says.

Meanwhile, the apocrine glands are mostly located in the groin, breast, and armpit areas, and produce a more concentrated type of secretion that is rich in protein and lipids, and also associated with body odor. "The odor is produced when bacteria break down our sweat into fatty acids," King says. "The majority of stress-related sweat is from apocrine glands."

Basically, the reason why you're sweating plays a big role in determining which sweat glands are activated, and the type of sweat that's produced. If your body temperature rises due to being in a warm environment or some sort of physical activity, the nervous system will signal the eccrine glands to produce sweat to keep you cool. Meanwhile, if you're stressed, this triggers cortisol, adrenaline and other stress hormones, which can then activate your apocrine glands to produce sweat.

Is It Normal to Have Body Odor?



This will be reassuring for many of you to hear—in most cases, body odor is completely normal. Feel like you sweat more than others? This could have a lot to do with genetics. Body odor also depends on the specific types of bacteria that are present, which can be affected by the products we use, King says.

"A small study found that the armpits of people who used antiperspirant or deodorant had fewer staphylococci bacteria and fewer corynebacterium compared with people who used neither," she points out.

While it's very normal to have body odor, it's a good idea to see a healthcare professional if you notice a sudden change in your body odor. "An abnormal change in body odor should be checked out, as it could be indicative of an underlying medical condition," Debra Jaliman, MD, says.

Read on for eight ways to reduce unwanted body odor, according to dermatologists.

