How to Get Rid of Bad Breath

Brush, Floss, Rinse (in That Order) to Remove Plaque

The order in which you perform your oral hygiene routine can also play a role in the freshness factor when it comes to your breath. "I generally recommend brushing first to loosen and remove food particles and plaque from the surface of the teeth and gums," explains Fung. "Then I follow that with floss to remove the interdental plaque and any other food particles and debris that’s stuck between the teeth. Lastly, I rinse to remove all the germs and anything else brushing and flossing might have missed." He notes that some people like to floss before and after brushing for extra measure.

Following these steps helps eradicate plaque, which is key to a healthy mouth. "Plaque leads to bad breath in a few different ways," Fung explains. "First, plaque is made up of bacteria, which smells." Additionally, if you don't address plaque, it can lead to gingivitis. "Gingivitis," Fung says, "is where the gums are inflamed and swollen. It can cause periodontitis, which is when the inflammation reaches the bone of our teeth, leading to a foul smell." To remove plaque, you don't need any fancy DIY kit; in fact, Fung advises against them. "There are more and more DIY kits coming to the market for removing tartar [plaque that's hardened]. While it sounds good in theory, it’s actually a very bad idea. If excessive force is being used during the self-cleaning, you can cause irreversible damage to the gums and teeth."

According to Fung, a good toothbrush and effective toothpaste (try an anti-plaque variety, like Hello’s Antiplaque+Whitening Fluoride Free) will suffice. To floss, try using black-colored dental floss, like Burst's Charcoal Expanding Floss, so you can see the debris you're removing from your mouth. Our expert dentists advise flossing after every meal. Finally, consider using an oil pulling rinse to conclude your oral hygiene routine. Coconut oil remains an effective remedy that helps remove plaque and odor-forming bacteria that might have been left behind.