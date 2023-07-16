How to Get Foundation Out of Clothing and Save Money on Your Dry Cleaning Bill

One thing is for sure when applying makeup: At one point or another, you're bound to stain your clothing with it. No matter how careful you are, you're likely to drop an applicator, deal with a pesky foundation pump, or hug someone whose foundation migrates to your favorite blouse. We've all been there (and it's safe to say we'll be there again), so knowing how to remove and prevent foundation stains is imperative for taking care of your beloved garments and saving on your dry cleaning bill. Keep reading for wardrobe and laundry experts' top tips on how to remove foundation from clothing.

Meet the Expert Rebecca Ravenna is a Chicago-based wardrobe stylist and the creative director for clothing basics brand LHLL.

Carina Chaz is the founder of Dedcool, a functional fragrance brand that sells a range of products including the cult-favorite Dedtergent laundry detergent. She is based in Los Angeles.

How to Get Liquid Foundation Out of Clothing

Liquid foundation is a standard product found in most beauty lineups, and it's easy to get on your clothing—especially if it comes in a pump. When removing liquid foundation from your clothes, Dedcool founder Carina Chaz recommends immediately isolating the stain and using detergent.

Apply detergent: "For liquid foundation (water-based), you'll want to quickly isolate the stain and pour a liquid laundry detergent like Dedcool's Milk Dedtergent ($35)," Chaz says. Doing this first—and as quickly as you can–allows the detergent to be as effective as possible in removing the stain. Treat the affected area: "After you've covered the stain, dampen the area with lukewarm water and rub the fabric together," Chaz advises. "If the stain is bad, you can use a brush with harder bristles to break the stain up." Let it soak: To ensure the detergent has time to work its magic, you'll want to wait before sticking it in the wash. Chaz advises letting the garment soak in lukewarm water for 30-45 minutes. Wash as normal: Once your garment has soaked, you can put it into the regular wash. Chaz says to add another dollop of detergent when you do this. Let air dry: Rather than putting your clean garment into the dryer, Chaz recommends letting it air dry. This is so any remaining stain will be easier to continue to remove.

How to Get Powder Foundation Out of Clothing

Powder foundation can get on clothing quickly, especially if the powder comes in a loose format. Wardrobe stylist Rebecca Ravenna has an expert tip on removing powder foundation (which works for water-based creams and liquid formulas): using micellar water like Bioderma's Sensibio H2O ($16) on a Q-tip for removal. "Apply some of the micellar water to a Q-tip and soak the stain with it, gently working the product out of the garment," she says. The tiny micelles bind to the stain, making the removal process relatively straightforward. Since micellar water is a standard product in daily skincare routines, this is an excellent tip for anyone who applies their makeup in the bathroom or is traveling.

How to Get Oil-Based Foundation Out of Clothing

Oil-based makeup stains can be a little more involved to remove than water-based ones. For this, Ravenna swears by the Fels-Naptha Laundry Soap Bar ($5) for removal. This product has a few different uses, including spot removal. "If the cream makeup has an oil base, go immediately to using the Fels Naptha bar on your garment to remove it," Ravenna says. "The bar also works on water-based makeup stains that might be more stubborn than most."

Apply the laundry soap: Ravenna says to start by rubbing the dry laundry soap bar onto the stained area. You don't need to dampen the area at this time. Let sit: To let the stain remover work, Ravenna advises letting the laundry soap sit for 15 minutes before putting your garment in the wash. Wash your garment: After you've waited, Ravenna says to wash the garment on the delicate cycle. The water temperature for oil and cream-based formulas matters, too: "Always wash your garment in warm water," she advises. "Too hot or cold temperatures can set the stain, making it harder to remove."

Should You Use Bleach?

If your garment is white, don't be afraid of a bit of bleach. We know it can be intimidating at first, but bleach is effective at removing foundation and other makeup stains from clothing. Ravenna recommends the product to keep your whites crisp and bright: "Don't be afraid of diluted bleach," she says. "Spot-treat your garment with a 1-to-4 ratio mixture of bleach and warm water. You must watch the stain fade and then deactivate the bleach by putting it under running water. Don't [just] leave the bleach on for a few minutes, then wash as usual."

How to Prevent Foundation Stains on Clothing

Taking extra steps to prevent makeup from staining your clothes can improve the outcome, and you can do a few different things. This way, you'll get foundation on your clothing less often, so you won't have to spend as much time or effort removing it.

Protect your clothes: First, if you're wearing clothes that you need to pull over your head as opposed to buttoning them, get dressed before applying your makeup and use a cape like Monii's Satin Cape ($48), which can catch any fallout and works for grabbing wet hair drips as well. Putting the cape on before doing your hair and makeup allows you to apply your products with no worries.

First, if you're wearing clothes that you need to pull over your head as opposed to buttoning them, get dressed before applying your makeup and use a cape like Monii's Satin Cape ($48), which can catch any fallout and works for grabbing wet hair drips as well. Putting the cape on before doing your hair and makeup allows you to apply your products with no worries. Use setting spray: Setting sprays are also imperative to use when you've finished your makeup to keep it from smudging and smearing. A waterproof and smudge-resistant formula—like Urban Decay's All-Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray ($36)—is ideal for this, as it seals in makeup and keeps it intact.

Setting sprays are also imperative to use when you've finished your makeup to keep it from smudging and smearing. A waterproof and smudge-resistant formula—like Urban Decay's All-Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray ($36)—is ideal for this, as it seals in makeup and keeps it intact. Avoid contact with others' makeup: See someone coming in for a giant hug with a face full of makeup? Politely air kiss and exclaim how excited you are to see them, with a little distance between you—it's perfectly socially acceptable these days.

See someone coming in for a giant hug with a face full of makeup? Politely air kiss and exclaim how excited you are to see them, with a little distance between you—it's perfectly socially acceptable these days. Use a mixing palette: Opt to pump out your products on a metal mixing palette, as opposed to squirting directly from the pump onto your hand or brush. This allows for more control when dispensing foundation. If your pump squirts out the product too quickly—which can result in a splatter—this is an excellent way to avoid that, as well.

Opt to pump out your products on a metal mixing palette, as opposed to squirting directly from the pump onto your hand or brush. This allows for more control when dispensing foundation. If your pump squirts out the product too quickly—which can result in a splatter—this is an excellent way to avoid that, as well. Don't touch your face: Another important tip? Keep your hands off your face. Touching your face can allow makeup to spread to your clothes quickly and can also spread unwanted germs.

Another important tip? Keep your hands off your face. Touching your face can allow makeup to spread to your clothes quickly and can also spread unwanted germs. Take your time: Give yourself extra time to do your makeup when possible to avoid being rushed. This can help prevent making an accidental mess that could stain your clothes, so you can get your day or evening off to an ideal start.

The Final Takeaway

Pretty much all of us accidentally get foundation on our clothes at one point or another. Don't let it be cause for alarm when it happens to you–as detailed above, there are expert-approved stain removal methods tailored to most types of foundation. If you follow the instructions carefully (plus take a few extra steps to prevent foundation stains in the future), you'll be able to keep your clothes looking their best without constantly running to the dry cleaner.

