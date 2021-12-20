7 Ways to Reduce Your Under Eye Bags, According to Derms

Under-eye bags, puffiness, pooch—call it what you will, but most of us will inevitably deal with this super common issue at some point. For some, it's a transient problem (think waking up occasionally with puffy peepers). For others, it's a more chronic situation that seemingly won't go away no matter what you do.

This brings us to an important point: Not all under-eye bags are the same, and, as such, treatment tactics vary. "Under-eye bags can be one of two things. They're either a result of mild swelling underneath the skin below the eyes, or they're herniated fat pads," explains board-certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss, MD. The former is the type of puffiness that only shows up on occasion—think after you've had a poor night's sleep or eaten a super salty meal, or if you're dealing with allergies. The latter is typically caused by a combo of genetics and age, and, as mentioned, are always present. As we get older, the ligaments, tendons, and skin covering the fat pad underneath the eye all start to relax. Without this support, the fat pad pooches or bulges out, explains board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, MD.

It bears mentioning that under-eye bags are NOT the same as dark circles, though the two do have some overlap, and many people have both. "Patients will come in and say their eyes look tired, or that they're looking old, and often times that's because they have a combination of both bags and dark circles," notes Ranella Hirsch, MD, a board-certified dermatologist.

Meet the Expert Shereene Idriss, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist, founder of Idriss Dermatology in New York City, and the creator of the #pillowtalkderm series on Instagram.

Whitney Bowe, MD, is a New York-based board-certified dermatologist and the author of The Beauty of Dirty Skin: The Surprising Science of Looking and Feeling Radiant From the Inside Out. She specializes in skin rejuvenation, laser dermatology, and the link between nutrition and skincare.

Ranella Hirsch, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist in Cambridge, MA, and the co-founder of Atolla, a custom skincare brand. She often lectures on the topics of laser surgery and cosmetic dermatology and is currently involved in a number of clinical studies of laser technologies and skincare.

Dark shadows are caused either by thinning skin that makes the underlying vasculature more apparent or actual hyperpigmentation on the skin under the eyes, explains Idriss. In other words, the causes aren't the same as bags. That being said, "if you do have fat pad herniation, that can actually create shadowing," says Bowe. And vice versa: "Dark circles can also cause an optical illusion that makes under-eye bags appear more prominent. They create the look of a deeper valley and the fat pads look more herniated as a result," adds Idriss.

Long story short, it's important to separate under-eye bags from dark circles, and even more so to figure out what is the underlying cause of your under-eye baggage. Once you do that, you can try the appropriate option from this list of dermatologist-recommended solutions.