7 Ways to Sculpt Your Jawline, Straight from the Pros

“It depends on the person, the same as the age you start Botox, right?” Idriss says. “Everybody's different. I think you start when it really starts to affect you and your self-esteem. It's something you want to work on as a long game strategy. For example, if it's an older woman who's never had anything done and doesn't want to get a facelift, I'll work on tightening her skin, whether it's through ultrasound energy-based devices or radio frequency-based devices.”



For the best results, it’s crucial for experts to observe the underlying bone structure and see the width of the jawline, the length of the jawline, and how the jawline sits in proportion to the face and neck. Certain fillers can definitely help more so than others, helping to create contours to give a more defined line.



It’s also important to consider the chin since that must be sitting in the right position as well. “The chin and the jawline go hand in hand,” Idriss says. “Last, I look at neuromodulators like Botox or Dysport to loosen up some of the muscular bands. By doing that, it looks tighter.”