How to Reverse the Fate of Sun-Damaged Skin

ICYMI, the sun’s UV rays are the number-one cause for premature aging—or, what it’s more widely referred to: sun damage.

“Sun damage is what happens when the skin is overexposed to the sun’s UV rays,” explains Michele Green, MD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist based in New York City. “The UV rays can penetrate the skin even in the deepest layers and cause changes to DNA at the cellular level.” By affecting everything from the surface of the skin to the very depths of it, Green says that UV rays are able to negatively affect the aging process of the skin and, in some cases, lead to cancer.

The tricky part about sun damage is that you can’t always see it in a way that would make you think, “Sh*t, I have sun damage.” And, in some cases, your skin might look relatively flawless, but then you’ll visit a dermatologist, test out their UV photography, and gasp in horror at the results. That’s because many signs of sun damage take a bit to fully reach the surface of the skin (which can seem confusing given UV rays hit the surface first but bear with us).

“It can take years for sun damage to become visible because of the depth at which the UV rays damage skin cells,” Green explains, noting that some of the visible signs of sun damage include brown spots, wrinkles and fine lines, loss of elasticity, and an uneven skin tone or texture.

If and when you do start to notice these signs, Green says not to be alarmed. Instead, take a deep breath and—with the help of the below list of at-home and in-office treatments that we’ve compiled—feel confident that you know how to fix (and prevent) sun-damaged skin.