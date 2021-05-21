06 of 07

Consider Beard Dye

A little smoke and mirrors go a long way when it comes to thickening patchy beards. And beard dye is a superhero in that way—it can darken lighter undertones in your facial hair, giving everything a greater appearance of fullness, and even draw focus away from any gaps in density. Rivera explains the two best options you have to consider:

Demi-permanent hair dye: “This is the original tool for filling in a flimsy beard, or for men trying to hide their grays,” he says. “It's an easy at-home kit that you mix and brush on to your beard. Leave it on for 10-20 minutes and rinse it out with some shampoo. The longer you leave it on, the darker it stays.” But be careful: Leaving it on too long will have you looking like you colored it all in with shoe polish.

The best demi dyes work to gently match the grays or blondes, without making them as dark as the rest of your whiskers. It’s a good way of getting a natural, middle-ground dye job that doesn’t look like said shoe polish. And it might even confuse your colleagues, in the best way possible—they’ll wonder how you grew your hair that much fuller over the weekend, without questioning that it’s dyed (assuming you matched the color properly).

Semi-permanent hair dye: “This is a one-night-only dye that darkens your hair (and sometimes the skin underneath) for an even contrast across your beard. Some are already premixed, some you have to mix yourself.” They might last a few days, as opposed to the demi-permanents, which can retain their vibrancy for a month or more.

It should be no surprise that we’d sooner endorse the demi-permanent option, of the two above.

One alternative to the temporary and semi-permanent dyes is the beard/eyebrow pencil, which works by coloring in the skin beneath the hair to give an untrained eye the appearance of fullness. This works better with lightly patchy beards as opposed to super sparse ones since you still want a generous amount of hairs to catch focus over the filled-in areas.