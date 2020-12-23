It was a dark, cold night when I saw it. A steaming bowl of laksa sat before me, and my boyfriend was chattering about his day as I quickly tapped through some Instagram stories. I was going through a friend’s story when I saw my worst nightmare: an ambiguously terrifying post about how the cult-loved Purito’s Centella Green Level Unscented Sun SPF 50+ PA++++ ($22) had been independently tested by two European labs, and the tests came back with a dismal SPF 20 protection. As I panic-DM’ed her while trying to eat my dinner with one hand, she directed me to the original post, which was from the ingredient analysis site INCIDecoder. As I read the study's details, apprehension swelled inside of me. I had gone out in broad daylight with that sunscreen before. I had suggested it to friends. I trusted numerous detailed reviews about it—how could such oversight like this have happened? Was it the lab or the brand that had been dishonest? Maybe the recent test was wrong, and the label was correct? And then, I had an even more unsettling thought: how much of my own skincare collection could be trusted to do its job?

If you think about it, every skincare lover puts their trust in something when purchasing products. Whether it’s based on a dermatologist's, beauty publication's, or influencer's recommendation, most consumers rely on their personally curated pool of sources to help them find the next product to try. But as the Purito incident has proven, these sources can be incorrect. So how are you supposed to fact-check your skincare? Victoria Fu and Gloria Lu from Chemist Confessions were kind enough to fill me in on everything we need to know.