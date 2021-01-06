02 of 04

Step 2: Gently Press Lashes Upward

Ashley Rebecca/Byrdie

After you've aligned the spoon to your lash line, gently press your eyelashes against the curved part of your spoon in an upward motion and repeat along your lash line until the spoon gets to the inner corner of where lashes begin. You can start at the bottom of your lashes and work your way up to the tips depending on the type of curling effect you're going for. This enables that you go over each area securely and you're to give your lashes a proper curl without leaving any behind. The gentle pressing motion against the metal helps lashes to curl upward giving you the same results that an eyelash curler would.

Experiment with the angle of the spoon until you find one that is most comfortable for you. For instance, if holding the spoon on its side is better, opt to do that throughout the curling process. If you need to angle the tip downward and press, you can do that too. Whatever feels natural with your movement is the best practice to follow.

If you're someone who would heat up an eyelash curler with your blowdryer before using it, you can use the same technique with the spoon; yet remember to be extremely careful when doing this as metal gets hot very quickly and you do not want that anywhere near your eyes. Try using the spoon without heating it first to see if you like the result, and if you feel you need a slightly stronger curl, you can heat it. After heating, tap the spoon against the inside of your forearm to see how hot it is before putting it near your eyes. You'll be able to tell right away if the metal is too hot and needs to cool down a bit before using.