From all the beauty tips and tricks you've read throughout the years, I still have one that might surprise you. Thanks to TikTok, I recently came across the discovery that you can curl your lashes with—wait for it—a spoon. Yep, you read that correctly. While it definitely sounds a bit out of the box, just hear me out on this one. Maybe you don't like eyelash curlers, saw damage to your lashes after using one and swore them off entirely, or have found yourself in a bind where you've misplaced your curler or left it behind. No matter the reasoning, grabbing a good ol' trusty (clean) spoon and using it to curl your eyelashes actually works. If it sounds confusing or difficult, not to worry. Ahead, we've put together an easy tutorial for this that gives you all the steps you need for the perfect spoon eyelash curl—you might just find yourself ditching your eyelash curler altogether.
Step 1: Angle Your Spoon
The very first step in this process is to sanitize your spoon and make sure it's in good condition to place around your eye area. Whether you wash with hot water and antibacterial soap or sanitize with rubbing alcohol is up to you, it's just really important to have a clean spoon since it will be near your eyes and touching your face. If you want to keep a spoon in your makeup bag or drawer for future use, be sure to sanitize it each time before using it for added safety, and as a general precaution, don't share your special curling spoon with anyone else who might want to use it (including your cereal).
If you like applying mascara primer to eyelashes, you'll want to do that before you begin the curling process. It won't interfere and will give your lashes a great start before moving onto mascara.
You will then want to find the part of your spoon that slightly curves (it's right before the front tip part) and align it with your eyelashes and lash line so that it gently rests there. Once you angle the spoon there, you can see when you hold the spoon up to your eyelashes that the shape and curvature would absolutely help in curling your lashes, and you're ready to move on to the next step.
Step 2: Gently Press Lashes Upward
After you've aligned the spoon to your lash line, gently press your eyelashes against the curved part of your spoon in an upward motion and repeat along your lash line until the spoon gets to the inner corner of where lashes begin. You can start at the bottom of your lashes and work your way up to the tips depending on the type of curling effect you're going for. This enables that you go over each area securely and you're to give your lashes a proper curl without leaving any behind. The gentle pressing motion against the metal helps lashes to curl upward giving you the same results that an eyelash curler would.
Experiment with the angle of the spoon until you find one that is most comfortable for you. For instance, if holding the spoon on its side is better, opt to do that throughout the curling process. If you need to angle the tip downward and press, you can do that too. Whatever feels natural with your movement is the best practice to follow.
If you're someone who would heat up an eyelash curler with your blowdryer before using it, you can use the same technique with the spoon; yet remember to be extremely careful when doing this as metal gets hot very quickly and you do not want that anywhere near your eyes. Try using the spoon without heating it first to see if you like the result, and if you feel you need a slightly stronger curl, you can heat it. After heating, tap the spoon against the inside of your forearm to see how hot it is before putting it near your eyes. You'll be able to tell right away if the metal is too hot and needs to cool down a bit before using.
Step 3: Immediately Apply Mascara
After you've curled your lashes, it's imperative to move on applying your mascara right away. This ensures that your lashes will look as curled up and voluminous as they can, and the type of mascara you use is important. For instance, if you want your lashes to appear thicker, be sure to use a formula that will help thicken and add some length, and so on. You might find that you need to get the hang of the curling process and it takes you a few tries, which is totally normal. When you try this technique out for the first few times, give yourself room to really experiment with your lashes and see how they respond to the spoon. You will gauge how much pressure to use with your fingers against your lashes and find what works best for you.
Step 4: Check Out Those Lashes
Now all you need to do is sit back and admire your newly curled eyelashes. That wasn't so hard, right? Keep in mind that if you're someone who likes to curl your eyelashes after you've applied mascara, it's actually very easy to do with a spoon. You don't need to worry about your eyelashes sticking to the inner part where they might with a lash curler, and you can just repeat the same steps by bending them upwards with your fingers for added lift. Wait a few minutes before curling them to ensure your mascara has fully dried, this will prevent it from getting on your fingers, the spoon, or flaking.