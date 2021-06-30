How to Create the Perfect Chignon on Short Hair

04 of 07

Create a Low Ponytail

ASHLEY RUBELL

I recommend creating your ponytail about one-to-two inches up from your hairline. This will keep your chignon from sitting at the base of your neck and getting ruined as you inevitably move around. If you have thicker hair, opt for the 2 inches or slightly more, depending on length and the size of your bun.

You can use any hair tie of your choosing, but I suggest using a bungee cord on medium-thick density hair types like my own. Bungee cords have two hooks on each end and allow for much more control and tension, giving you a perfect hold without snapping your hair tie. Select a bungee cord that matches closest to your hair color.

If you have longer hair, you may want to conceal your hair tie. By taking a small section of hair from beneath your ponytail, carefully hold it out and away from the head and spray it with a medium hold hair spray before wrapping it around the base of your ponytail. Remember, this part is totally optional. Due to the length and density of my own strands, my hair was not a good fit for this step so I decided I would conceal my tie later with the shape of my chignon instead.