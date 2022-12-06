How to Cover Acne With Makeup (If That's What You Want)

01 of 06

Check Your Ingredients

Clark emphasizes that the first step before covering breakouts is to check the ingredients in your products. "I look for products that have natural botanical and anti-inflammatory ingredients," she says. "That goes for my prep products, my powders, and my concealers. SPF is another game-changer because you want to protect inflamed, compromised, and opened skin from post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation."

Since bacteria are known to clog pores and cause breakouts, it's important to use clean and sterilized makeup brushes on inflamed skin and clean fingertips should you touch your face. Try using something like Angel Skin's Clear it Up! Acne & Oily Skin Cleanser ($25) for cleansing oily, acne-prone skin, Clark also advises. "When cleansing, don't scrub or over-exfoliate the skin [as] this will just further agitate angry breakouts and can even cause them to spread above and below the skin," she says.

Clark also emphasizes the importance of not stripping or overly drying out the skin. “Drying out the skin will cause the oil glands to overproduce, causing excessive oil production that can lead to more breakouts," she says. She recommends using products that work with your skin type and not against it. Glow Recipe's Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Serum ($40) helps to address breakouts while calming the skin gently.