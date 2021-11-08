How to Choose Your Contour Shade, According to a Makeup Artist

03 of 05

Use the Right Blending Tools

No matter what makeup look you’re creating, using the right brushes and blending tools are important, as they can greatly enhance your look and help apply your products seamlessly. Brushes can play a huge role in how your contour looks, so there are a few things to keep in mind when utilizing the right tools. Baribeau suggests fluffier brushes for a more natural look. “Using a fluffy brush will keep the contour soft and diffused," she says. For a more defined look, you’ll want to opt for a different brush: “If you want a more sculpted look, reach for a smaller, more dense brush,” Baribeau says. Starting slowly with contouring products is the best way to use them. Baribeau recommends that when looking to start your contour, think of all the natural places the sun hits your face and be sure not to forget your forehead and temple.

If you’re not sure where contouring falls in line with the process of applying your makeup, you’ll want to note that the best practice for contouring is after you’ve applied your foundation and concealer. This way your complexion is set and you can begin to introduce other products. You can certainly go back after contouring and add more concealer if need be, and if you like wearing blush, apply it after you’ve finished contouring. Applied too much? Don’t fret. You can buff contour out to look more natural by using your foundation brush with a little product on it. And you can always start over if you have to.