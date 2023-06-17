The Ultimate Guide to Short Haircuts and How to Choose One

Haircuts can feel a little daunting—especially if you're looking to make a dramatic chop. Sure, we all consider going short at some point, but actually taking the leap of faith is another story. And while short haircuts are undoubtedly fun, easy, and versatile, finding the right hairstyle for you can be tricky. After all, something that works with your favorite celebrity's natural hair texture and face shape might not have the same effect on you.

That's not to say it takes a specific hair texture or face shape to rock short hair. On the contrary: There's a short hairstyle out there for any and everyone. To help you find your ideal cut, we're breaking down the main short styles and sharing insights from pro hairstylists Tatiana Ramos, Bernardo Vasconcelos, and Xavier Velasquez. Read on for your new 'do.

Buzz Cut

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

What It Is

According to Ramos, the buzz cut is more of a classification than a single hairstyle—there are several kinds of buzz cuts depending on hair type, head shape, and other factors. That being said, buzz cuts are generally described as the shortest possible (or at least a very short, close-cut) length around someone's entire head, says Velasquez.

From there, different buzz-cut styles require varying ranges of guard settings on a clipper, which help measure the length of the hair being cut—anywhere from around 0.5 for the shortest, most uniform style up to 3 or 4, which will leave about a fourth of an inch of hair above the head. There are also different types of fade buzz cuts, in which hair is slightly longer on the top and gets shorter and shorter on the bottom, back, and sides of the hair.

Buzz cuts are generally low maintenance, though the shorter your preference, the more often you'll have to clean it up to maintain the style. On the other hand, the close-cut allows you to play around with different hair colors more often.

Who Should Consider

We'll level with you here: The buzz cut can be a hard look to pull off. But it's also incredibly cool— Velasquez characterizes the cut as clean and refreshing. Letitia Wright is the perfect example of this.

"It's recently been making a comeback, being seen on the likes of Dixie D'Amelio and Iris Law," Vasconcelos says. "It looks best on those with evenly proportioned diamond, square, or oval-shaped faces." Valesquez has a slightly different approach: "Simply put, this cut looks good on the same girls who can carry a red lip," he says. His comment harkens back to that effortless cool factor—if you think you can pull off a buzz cut, no matter your face shape or size, you probably can.



Who Might Want to Avoid

It's important to keep in mind that buzz cuts accentuate the wearers' natural head shape, so if you don't want to showcase yours, it might not be the style for you. Anyone with particularly problematic scalp issues should also proceed cautiously since the cut fully exposes the scalp.

"But truthfully, if you want to try a buzz cut, you should," Valesquez says.



Pixie

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

What It Is

Like buzz cuts, there are all kinds of pixie cuts—from Coca Rocha's sleek side-part pixie with shaggy bangs to Pink's pixie-mohawk hybrid. But as a general rule of thumb, pixie cuts are super short on the back and sides of the head and longer on the top, Vasconcelos explains.

Not only is the lightweight cut an incredibly low-maintenance option, but it's also endlessly versatile. So much so that Ramos says the pixie can be adapted for anyone, regardless of hair type or face shape. Just think about the celebs we've seen adopting the style over the last year and change—Emily Ratajkowski, Florence Pugh, Halsey, and Kristen Stewart, to name a few

And while the short crop certainly feels like a rebellious choice, different styles can yield vastly different results—from dainty and delicate to edgy and punk.

Who Should Consider

The beauty of the pixie is its adaptability. It's all about embracing hair in its natural state—per Ramos, you want to work with your natural hair pattern and any cowlicks or texture. The look really can work on anyone.

That being said, both Vasconcelos and Ramos say the pixie cut is an especially great option for older women who want something stylish but low maintenance. The style emphasizes the cheekbones, giving it some serious sculpting power. Pixie cuts also work particularly well on people with oval-, square-, and heart-shaped faces, says Ramos.

Who Might Want to Avoid

As we've said, pixie cuts are an easy, universally flattering option—but the style can actually be a bit more involved for those with super thick or curly hair. While it's not necessarily a high-maintenance chop, those with particularly thick or curly hair who opt for a pixie will likely need more frequent salon visits to maintain the shape and length.



Bixie

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

What It Is

Meet the bixie: Part bob, part pixie, it's a simple, modern cut featuring a more shaggy-style bob and loads of layers. The style truly exists in that gray space between its two namesakes—not cropped enough to be considered a pixie but too short to be a true bob. It was particularly popular in the mid-to-late '90s, donned by celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Halle Barry, and Winona Ryder.

"The bixie haircut has textured ends that give an 'I woke up like this' effect," Vasconcelos explains. "It is very versatile without any complicated maintenance." Ramos agrees, adding that the bixie can be customized depending on face shape and hair type—he goes so far as to say it's even more versatile than the standard pixie. Expect lots of layers for a new and fresh feel.



Who Should Consider

The bixie is truly universal. "Honestly, there are so many variations of this cut that anyone, no matter their face shape or hair type or texture, can find a version that works for them,” Ramos says. He does note that bangs look particularly great with bixie cut—think blunt, side-swept, and curtain styles.



Who Might Want to Avoid

Because of its impressive adaptability, the only people who should avoid a bixie cut are those who simply don't want one.

Bob

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor

What It Is

The bob is an iconic, timeless classic for a reason: virtually anyone can rock one. Few styles have stood the test of time the way the bob has—the one-length cut is practical and easy, and its versatility lends a modern feel to the style despite its long history.

From layered and choppy to blunt and clean, the countless variations make the bob so alluring. No other style has the mass appeal of the bob. Among the many famous faces that have donned the cut include Anna Wintour, Victoria Beckham, Rihanna, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Teyana Taylor, Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Taylor, and Gabrielle Union—need we continue?

Who Should Consider

The bob is pretty universally flattering, but Ramos says it's a particularly great style for those with finer hair.

Who Might Want to Avoid

While no one needs to outright avoid the bob, it's worth noting that those with super thick hair might have a harder time keeping the style in place. Still, it's nothing a heaping dose of hairspray and the right styling products can't fix.

Lob

John Shearer/Getty Images

What It Is

The lob, which Vasconcelos says is also known as a clavicut, is a longer version of a traditional bob. The hair sits at the collarbone (though Ramos says it can be as long as down to the shoulders) and is the perfect happy medium for those hesitant to undergo a big chop.

While the style is particularly popular amongst millennials like Chrissy Teigen and Priyanka Chopra, the lob is beloved across generations for its immense variety and versatility. It can be argued that it's even more universal than the bob, simply because it eliminates the emotional hurdle that can come with a big haircut.

Who Should Consider

With a few styling tweaks, the lob can work for anyone. Add more layers, adjust the length, add curtain bangs, or opt for a more blunt cut—the world is your oyster. Well, in this case, the lob is your oyster.

Who Might Want to Avoid

The only time lobs can get a little tricky is with particularly thick or thin hair, Ramos says, though styling hacks can make it work for both. For finer hair, Vasconcelos suggests adding layers to bring movement to the hair and pairing the style with babylights, which will make the hair appear fuller and thicker.

Because lobs generally make hair look thicker, Ramos suggests those with naturally dense, thicker hair consider this before committing to the style. He recommends researching celebrities with a similar hair texture and type to your own and seeing how they've styled it in the past—odds are, they've likely had a lob at one point or another.

Undercut

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

What It Is

The undercut is another one of those hybrid cuts—in this case, it's a cross between a buzz cut and another style, in which the back or sides of the hair are shaved underneath longer hair on top.

It's typically reserved for those who are a bit more adventurous with their look, Ramos says, though styling options can run the gamut. And the benefits go far beyond the aesthetics: The cut makes hair more manageable, simply because there's less of it, cutting down on styling time and shaving off some weight (quite literally in this case).

Who Should Consider

According to Ramos, undercuts are great for those with a lot of hair looking for a little more functionality. Meanwhile, Vasconcelos points out that the style is particularly beneficial for those with rounder face shapes since the shaved sides emphasize volume on top and elongate the face.

Who Might Want to Avoid

Both Vasconcelos and Ramos are quick to admit that the undercut isn't for everyone. It's definitely an edgier style, perfect for those looking to subtly stand, out but not ideal for those seeking a more traditional hairstyle.

Ramos also says it might not be the best choice for those looking for a low-maintenance cut, as it's good to keep up with bi-weekly shape-up appointments to maintain the undercut.

Shag

David M. Benett/Getty Images

What It Is

Shags are effortless and casually cool. The haircut is notorious for its choppy ends, intentional tapering and layers, and loads of texture—very rock 'n' roll. That being said, too many layers and choppiness can make the style appear a bit dated (think '80s hair metal vibes).

Shags really run the gamut length-wise—you can create a shag on virtually any hair length, from a pixie cut to ultra-long strands. It's more about the fringe than the length. Vasconcelos tells us the haircut is particularly adept at adding and distributing volume around the face without requiring much maintenance or styling.

"A lot of my clients with shags are embracing a more natural texture with their hair," he says. "Think less is more, [with] the hair left to do its own thing. "

Who Should Consider

Because there are so many different ways to create a shag (long or short, with more layers or fewer) the cut works for most hair types and textures. Ramos says it's particularly well suited to those looking to experiment with layers and texture, especially those with finer hair.

Meanwhile, Vasconcelos says that while the cut works well on all hair colors, it really complements those with a signature balayage technique. It instantly updates the style and plays up that effortless vibe.

Who Might Want to Avoid

While the shag is incredibly versatile, Ramos suggests those with extremely fine hair avoid the look, as it may create the illusion of even finer, flatter hair.