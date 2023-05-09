While a capsule wardrobe is a highly personal choice — suited to your personal style, climate, and shopping goals — there are certain wardrobe staples to consider investing in as a base. Pieces should be able to easily mix and match with each other, and should also be items that you’re excited to wear. For those choosing to pare back their wardrobe in an effort to be more sustainable, consider buying items second hand first. Then, within your budget, consider the quality: can you afford to spend a little more on a an item that will last you years versus one that falls apart in the wash after a single season. How to do that and suggestions for the items are ahead.

“I hate it all” is a not-so-unusual proclamation that comes after ripping open your closet door and surveying the offerings. Finding that perfectly-tailored tee or jeans that fit just right is encumbered when you can barely shuffle through everything on your rack. Paring things down (read: building a capsule wardrobe) can help you to minimize waste and connect more thoughtfully with what you wear. By eliminating the noise and instead narrowing down your needs to a set of interchangeable staples can be liberating and inspiring.

Best Everyday Tank Everlane The Supima Micro-Rib Racerback Tank Everlane View On Everlane.com Building a wardrobe of easy-to-style basics begins with simple layering pieces like a classic tank top. It can be worn solo or serve as the base of an ensemble as you add shirts, sweaters, and jackets on top. Everlane’s take is made of breathable Supima cotton and comes in a range of colors so you can find one that best fits your style. Price at time of publish: $40 Size Range: XS-XL | Color: Black, White, Cocoa Brown, and 4 others

Best Classic Button-Down Alex Mill Wyatt Shirt Alex Mill View On Alexmill.com Don’t underestimate the styling potential of a classic button-down shirt. It’s a long-time favorite as part of a workwear wardrobe, but it's an ideal styling piece for more casual looks too. Wear it over a tank with jeans or shorts, or use it as a swim cover up during summer. Alex Mill’s take is made of 100 percent cotton and comes in two takes on classic stripes. Price at time of publish: $125 Size Range: XS-XL | Color: French Blue, Navy

Best Sneakers Nike Daybreak Sneaker Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Dick's View On Finishline.com A simple everyday sneaker silhouette is a must when building an easy to style wardrobe. Nike’s lace-up style has a retro feel to it, while still being sleek and modern. The low-top silhouette can just as easily be worn with a skirt or dress as jeans. A color blocked style is a fun addition to a neutral wardrobe, too. Price at time of publish: $90-110 Size Range: 5-12 | Color: Seafoam, Black, White, Multi

Best Casual Jacket Still Here Chore Jacket Still Here View On Stillhere.nyc Consider each piece carefully when starting on your capsule wardrobe journey. A chore jacket is a timeless style that can be worn both as a jacket or a shirt. The boxy silhouette is casual, comfortable, and great for layering — plus, since it's made of 100% cotton it will remain durably soft through many wears. Price at time of publish: $325 Size Range: XS-XL | Color: Yves Blue, Khaki, Washed Black

Best Trouser Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pants Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com If you’re in need of a pair of versatile work pants that are easy to dress up or down, look no further than Abercrombie & Fitch’s Sloane Pant. This tailored pant has an ultra high rise and a wide leg, making it not only polished, but comfortable. Since it's made of polyester, viscose, and elastane, an added bonus is that this trouser is machine washable — meaning you can save big on that dry cleaning budget. Price at the time of publish: $90 Size Range: 23-37 | Color: Brown, navy, dark pink, and more

Best Flats Birdies Starling Loafer Birdies View On Nordstrom View On Birdies.com View On Stitchfix.com A pair of flat shoes is a wardrobe staple for casual or professional occasions. The Birdies flats—we prefer the Starling style—is a great pick (and was named one of our best flats for work and most comfortable shoes) because of its range of fabrics (suede, velvet, raffia) and colors. There are also options for wide feet. The layers of padding and no-slip sole make for all day comfort. Price at time of publish: $130 Size Range: 5-12 (medium and wide) | Color: Beige, black, cheetah, and more

Best Sweater Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater Quince View On Onequince.com A simple, textured sweater in a neutral tone is an easy choice for styling a multitude of ways. The thick rib on this fisherman crew style can easily be worn with Cuyana’s silk skirt for fancy occasions, a pair of trousers for work, or dressed down with Boyish’s jeans. This 100 percent cotton pick is lightweight enough for multiple seasons, layering, and is also machine-washable. Price at the time of publish: $40 Size Range: XS-XL | Color: Ivory, navy, black, charcoal, camel

Best Bodysuit SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit 4.7 Skims View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Skims.com A bodysuit is another great foundational piece to build outfits on top of and Skims Fits Everybody topped our list of the best bodysuits. The square neck iteration is the most versatile—top with a sweater and a silk skirt for a nice dinner or the Still Here Chore Jacket and jeans for a running errands look. The expansive size range and neutral colors make it a staple for almost everyone. Plus, the fun seasonal colors can provide more creativity for your combinations. Skims also has t-shirt, long sleeve, and high neck versions as you build out your capsule and decide what styles are right for yours. Price at time of publish: $58 Size Range: XXS-4X | Color: Beiges, brown, black, and more

Best Silk Skirt Cuyana Silk Belted Midi Skirt Cuyana View On Cuyana.com A simple silk skirt is a year-round staple that can serve as the anchor of dressier ensembles. Style with a blouse or sweater for more formal get togethers, or simply pair it with a tee and sneakers for casual occasions. Cuyana’s iteration is a simple A-line silhouette made of 100% silk, which ensures its longevity. Price at time of publish: $268 Size Range: XS-XL | Color: Black, Olive

Best Dressy Jacket or Blazer TOVE Rhea tie-detailed stretch-crepe jacket Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter A dressy jacket or blazer is a must if you’re building a wardrobe that needs to work in an office setting. Paired back to dressy pieces like a midi skirt or trousers, a tailored jacket is a fit for formal meetings, but you can also use it to dress up more casual styles like jeans or a cotton dress. The criss-cross stylings on this one add visual interest to your closet as a whole, but the black color is classic and timeless. Price at time of publish: $1,180 Size Range: FR 34-42 | Color: Black

Best Work Pants The Row Gala Crepe Pants Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter As an alternative to traditional trousers, these crepe wide-leg pants have an elastic waistband that will adjust with your body over time. The fabric and black color are appropriate for more formal occasions but the wide-leg silhouette can be dressed down too. Price at time of publish: $1090 Size Range: XS-XL | Color: Black, Navy

Best Timeless Bag Loewe Puzzle Hobo Leather Shoulder Bag Matches View On Matchesfashion.com An everyday bag with a touch of irreverence, Loewe’s classic puzzle silhouette in a slightly slouchy hobo shape is a transitional bag that works for work and play. The style first debuted in 2014, but its fabrication and color make it a timeless addition to your wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $2,500 Size Range: One Size | Color: Tan, Black, Dark Green

Best Cool Jeans Boyish Ziggy Carpenter Jeans BOYISH View On Boyish.com Another favorite of Whayeb’s, Boyish offers jeans that are timeless yet interesting. These carpenter jeans have a relaxed, loose fit that works well for casual dressing, but can be easily styled with a heeled boot or sandal for nights out and dressy occasions. The straight leg, slightly oversized fit will also look on trend even as jean styles shift—a straight leg was still available and accepted in the skinny jean era, as well as the flare jean resurgence. Price at time of publish: $188 Size Range: 22-32 | Color: Krush Groove

Best Neutral Midi Dress Ninety Percent Midi Dress Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter A favorite of Besma Whayeb of Curiously Conscious, Ninety Percent is a label that distributes 90 percent of profits to charitable causes. It also prioritizes sustainable materials and this simple everyday dress is made using a comfortable lyocell fabric. Style it with sneakers for a picnic or lunch date, or swap for boots when the occasion calls for something dressier. Price at time of publish: $175 Size Range: XXS-XL | Color: Brown

Best Heeled Boot Khaite Hooper Boot Neiman Marcus View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Neiman Marcus When building a collection of essential footwear, opt for boots that can serve a multitude of purposes. A slight heel and sleek pointed-toe silhouette are adaptable and will remain an outfit anchor for years to come. Price at time of publish: $1,350 Size Range: 6-11.5 | Color: Black