10 Tips and Tricks for Improving Your Breathing While Running



It’s likely you don’t think about your breathing every day, because it’s just automatic. But when you’re doing any kind of cardio activity, such as running, sometimes that’s all you can think about—it’s not your legs that feel like they’re working extra hard, it’s your lungs. Because running exerts extra effort, it’s important to have proper breathing techniques, so you don’t always feel like you’re gasping for air every time you break anything faster than walking pace. We talked to two experts on why breathing can feel so hard while running, as well as some tips and techniques you can try to help you breathe a little easier on your next run.

Why Is It So Hard to Breathe While Running?

The simple answer is when you’re running, your body is using up more oxygen. “Any time we ask our muscles to work, they will require more O 2 ,” says Steve Stonehouse, USATF-certified run coach and director of education for STRIDE Franchise. Because running is a total-body exercise, your entire body requires more oxygen, which leads you to breathe more (and faster) to get it into your system.

MaryKate Welch, trainer and CPT at Rumble Boxing, says increased breathing is a sign of the physical stress/increased demand on your body while running. And while it’s very common, improper breathing can play a big factor in why so many people find running unenjoyable or even dread it. When you are breathing, you are inhaling oxygen and exhaling carbon dioxide, Welch says. Improper breathing (for example, shallow breathing) prevents your body from recovering and performing optimally. But the good news is, as with any skill, practicing breathing techniques can help you breathe more efficiently and effectively, and can ultimately help you feel and run better.

Should You Breathe Out of Your Nose or Mouth?

Nose vs. mouth breathing will likely come down to the individual and the pace, but Stonehouse recommends, whenever possible, to try to breathe through your nose. “Nasal breathing is a major line of defense from airborne pathogens. Our noses are specifically built to support the respiratory system. Your nostrils, hair, and nasal passageways assist in filtering allergens to prevent foreign bodies from entering your lungs,” he says.

Welch recommends breathing through both your nose and your mouth. “During casual paced runs, it is okay to breathe through your nose (or in through your nose and out through your mouth),” she says. But if you’re having a hard time carrying a conversation, try mouth breathing. As you pick up the pace or intensity, most people will notice that it’s much harder to breathe through the nose because you simply can’t get the oxygen needed, so it’s recommended to breathe mostly through your mouth.

Stonehouse agrees: “With lower-intensity exercise (e.g., long-distance running), try to breathe through your nose. Yes, it’s hard, but with training, you can get better at this quickly.” With high-intensity exercise (e.g., sprinting), mouth breathing becomes necessary because your system will need to get more O 2 in and CO 2 out faster.

10 Breathing Tips, Tricks, and Techniques to Try

No matter what, running will challenge your breathing, but here are a few tips and training techniques that may help you move more efficiently next time you hit the road or treadmill. Different methods will work for different people, so find one that is best and most comfortable for you.