How to Bake Your Face, According to an Expert

When it comes to baking your makeup, you might have the wrong idea about what that really means, and that's okay. We are here first and foremost to let you know it has absolutely nothing to do with being in the kitchen (sigh of relief) if you aren't the most astute with recipes. If you find that your makeup creases through the day or tends to disappear, the process of baking your makeup to keep it intact might be the very thing you need to start doing to turn everything around. Not to mention, baking your makeup also yields incredible results for under-eye brightening.

Ahead, we break down everything you need to know about baking your makeup from what it really means exactly, how to do it yourself, and even sourced some expert advice from celebrity makeup artist Lisa Aharon.