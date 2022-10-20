Nail Wraps Are the Mani Shortcut You Didn't Know You Needed—Here's How to Apply Them

03 of 04

Find Your Shape and Start Applying

Ashley Rebecca

Wipe the prep pad over each nail to remove any dirt and oil before getting started. Next, you'll hold the strips up to each nail, determining which size will best fit that individual nail. A good rule of thumb is to ensure the strip does not extend beyond the cuticle.

To apply, you'll lightly tear at the perforation, remove the plastic, and apply the strip onto the nail, pressing it down to prevent any bubbles or creasing.

The strip is long enough to cover short, medium, and long-length nails, and for my shorter nails, I quickly learned that stretching the strip ever so slightly to cover the entire nail, bending it downward, and then cutting the excess off was the best way to apply. You'll want to start right below the cuticle, aiming for the base of the nail as best as you can. Trim off the excess strip around the edge of the nail with small scissors and follow up by filing for a clean shape. You'll repeat this process on each finger until each nail is covered.



To finish your manicure, apply a top coat to seal it all in and add shine. Ogawa recommends Seche's Dry Fast Top Coat ($11), a favorite among professionals and celebrity manicurists.