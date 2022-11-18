How to Apply Makeup to Dry Skin for a Hydrated, Dewy Finish

Whether you experience dry skin seasonally or year-round, you may have found yourself wondering if you can still create a dewy glow with skincare and makeup products. The good news is that you can definitely boost radiance (and even add actual hydration) with makeup, but it's imperative to know which products will suit your needs best, along with how to apply it. Luckily, we have all the best tips right here, so you can get that glow in no time.

If you've experienced dry skin and daydream about a plump, glowing complexion, look no further: We've rounded up several tips from celebrity makeup artist Denika Bedrossian to get your skin hydrated in no time. Keep reading for our step-by-step guide on how to apply makeup to dry skin.