How to Apply Liquid Blush Like a Pro Makeup Artist

Next to mascara, blush is most likely the most revered product to apply on a daily basis, no matter how much or little makeup you wear. It's one of the most time-honored products, creating rosy cheeks and a healthy glow. Available in an array of finishes and textures, there's a variety of blush for everyone, and liquid blush is one of the most popular options today thanks to its radiant finish, buildable color, and effortless application that even makeup novices can achieve. If you're wondering the best way to apply liquid blush and add a natural-looking, stunning touch to your next makeup look, we spoke to two professional makeup artists to get all their best tips. Keep reading to learn all you need to know about how to apply liquid blush, from how to choose a formula to the best application tools.

Meet the Expert Lynnette Cole is a professional makeup artist, licensed esthetician, and the director of education for Pür Beauty.

Jamie Greenberg is a celebrity makeup artist who paints notable faces such as Rashida Jones, Chelsea Handler, and Kaley Cuoco.

Choose the Right Formula

Before getting into application techniques for liquid blush, it's imperative to test a few different formulas before committing to the one you like best. Liquid blush tends to be more color-saturated than its powder and cream counterparts, so understanding the formula and tone you're working with is essential to applying your liquid blush like a pro. Test out some different liquid blush products and shades to see which one you prefer most. Some liquid blushes, like Saie's Dew Blush ($25), come with a built-in doe-foot applicator to allow for more precise control.



Prep Your Skin

When it comes to skin prep before applying liquid blush, our experts share a few options and key pointers. The first step is to make sure your skin is hydrated: Liquids apply easiest to skin that's retained some moisture, and you can take some basic steps to make sure your hydration is at optimum level. You'll want to apply your skincare and let it absorb before moving on to makeup because when you layer products without allowing them to sink in, pilling is more likely. When it comes to where liquid blush should be within your makeup routine, you can either apply it directly to prepped skin or on top of foundation and concealer, depending on the products you're using that day.

When it comes to where liquid blush sits in her routine, celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg says, "I love to apply liquid blush after I’ve done my face makeup. I usually will put on my foundation, concealer, contouring, or warmth, and then I do my blush." This way, the pigmented flush of your chosen product gets to take center stage.

Use a Sponge, Brush, or Fingers

You can choose from a myriad of tools to apply liquid blush, and Greenberg recommends starting out slowly when wearing it. "Make sure you apply a tiny bit at first because a little goes a long way," she says. "You can always add more, but it’s harder to take away."

Greenberg suggests using your fingers, a fluffy brush, or a makeup sponge for applying liquid blushes—which to ultimately choose depends on your preference. "I prefer applying liquid blush with a damp, fluffy brush," Cole says. "Beautyblenders, makeup brushes, and fingertips work really well when applying liquid blush, too."

Use a Small Dot, Then Sweep Upward

If you decide to use your fingers, it's imperative to ensure they're clean before coming in contact with your face. When using a fluffy brush or sponge, start with a small amount of liquid blush on the back of your hand, pick it up with the brush, and swirl it on the apples of your cheeks in a soft motion to bond the product to the skin and create buildable color intensity.

If you're choosing to use your fingers, dab a small amount of blush on the apples of the cheeks and blend using your fingers in an upward motion to ensure the product goes on smoothly and evenly. Fingers distribute products differently from sponges and brushes, so this might take a few tries in order to get a result you like. Lightly tapping your fingers on the cheeks can help blend liquid blush in further for a natural finish.

Who Benefits Most from Liquid Blush?

The good news is that anyone can wear liquid blush, although some skin types may need to do a bit more skin prep than others. "Literally anyone can wear liquid blush, but it's important to know how to apply it," Greenberg says. She adds that "anyone who feels like their makeup needs a little pop of hydrating color can benefit from wearing liquid blush."

"Liquid blush is most ideal for normal and dry to mature skin types, as it tends to provide a more hydrated, natural look," Cole tells us. She goes on to recommend that if you have more mature skin, you may want to avoid liquid blushes with lots of shimmer, as they can enhance fine lines and tend to be more distracting. Pay attention to the finishes of liquid blushes, as some can be creamier, dry down matte, or have added sparkle—you'll want to choose a formula that pairs well with your skin type and desired finish.



The Final Takeaway

We love the idea of liquid blush and how it complements nearly every makeup routine. If liquid blush has been on your list of beauty products to test out, you should definitely go for it—you won't be disappointed by the seamless, flushed glow you can get from this product. Now that you know all about how to apply liquid blush, from the best formulas for your skin type to how to prep your skin, you're sure to become a pro in no time at all.

