How to Apply Individual Lashes for Natural-Looking Glam

In recent years, the beauty world has gone through a lash revolution. Thanks to growing popularity across social media, video tutorials, makeup experts, and beyond, false lashes are everywhere. From lash extensions to lifts to flexible falsies, it's a lash-loving world, and we're just living in it.

False lashes can sometimes conjure up images of spiky, spidery looks, and we can see why. For many of us, thick, fluffy lash strips and individual lashes have created some, well, less than successful looks over the years. But that assessment is not entirely fair: While falsies can create over-the-top, fluffy looks, their abilities extend beyond the extravagant. They also work to emphasize natural features for an effortless, straightforward look. The secret of how to do this is in the application.

We know what you're thinking: No matter how many tutorials you watch, false lash application feels intimidating. Between the glue, the tweezers, and navigating that pesky strip, it seems like something can always go awry. That's where our experts come in. We spoke with two pros about the best way to apply individual false lashes, regardless of what look you want to achieve.

Ahead, hear from two makeup artists on exactly how to apply individual lashes to make a look all your own.

Meet the Expert Ash K. Holm is a Los Angeles-based celebrity makeup artist who has worked with clients including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Camila Cabello, Shay Mitchell, and more.

Krissy Vanderwoude is a professional licensed makeup artist based in northwest Indiana who specializes in bridal makeup.

Dee Mills/Byrdie

Prepping for Application

Decide on Lash Type

Before diving into application, make sure the lashes you’ve picked work for you and the look you're trying to achieve. The two main categories are strip lashes, which are quicker to apply but more difficult to customize, and individual lashes, which take longer to stick on but are made for adjustments. However, there's also another less common type of false lashes: cluster lashes, which are small groupings of lashes connected by a band—a popular version is Lashify's Gossamer Lashes ($20-25). Think of these like mini strip lashes.

The right lash type will largely depend on your personal preference, but remember the application may be different depending on which one you choose.

Prep the Lashes

To optimize your look, make sure your lashes are in optimal shape. Celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm recommends curling lashes before application for a more lifted look: “This is a must when I apply lashes on my celebrity clientele.”

When applying strip or individual lashes, Holm believes a little mascara goes a long way. “Apply a light layer of mascara before applying the individual lashes,” she says. “One coat is enough! This helps the application to look natural and blend.”

For Lashify, keep your lashes completely clean. In order for the clusters to bond to your natural lashes, they must be free of makeup and oil, so you may want to prep with a product like Bioderma's Sensibo H2O Micellar Water ($11). Before applying adhesive, Lashify lashes also require a bond—the brand's Whisper Light Bond ($28) is an ideal option. Apply this directly onto lashes the way you would a mascara—it goes on clear, and one coat is enough.