How to Apply Glitter to Your Nails, According to a Celeb Manicurist

ICYMI, shimmering, iridescent nails are on the rise thanks to Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails. The way these styles catch the light is truly something special, and we can see why the trend has caught on.

As stunning as subtly shimmering nails are, though, some of us crave even more sparkle power. If you fall into that camp, it’s time to learn how to apply glitter to your nails like a pro. After all, if you’ve ever tried swiping glitter-filled polish onto your nails—especially formulas with large chunks of glitter—you’ve likely experienced the frustration of trying to get the glitter to look even as opposed to clumped together.

Fret not, though: Celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec, who works with A-listers like Jessica Chastain, Eve, and Joe Jonas, is here to save the day. Ahead, find her step-by-step guide on how to apply glitter to nails.