5 Ways to Moisturize Dry Hair, According to Celeb Hairstylists

Having dry hair is far from an unusual problem. It's so common that Marc Anthony/MAV Beauty's artistic director Marilisa says, "Dry hair is one of the most universal issues in haircare." That's because "lack of moisture creates a domino effect. When hair is dry, it is more prone to frizz, breakage, and dullness."

If dry hair has been getting you down, we're here to help. We spoke with two celebrity stylists to walk us through how to add moisture to dry hair before, during, and after washing. Read on for their expert advice.