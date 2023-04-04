10 Ways to Accessorize a Black Dress to Elevate Your LBD

A black dress is undoubtedly one of the most prized wardrobe staples of all time. The versatile piece comes in all shapes and styles and can be accessorized for any affair. Accessories have a way of changing the entire feel of an outfit. You can style the same black dress on repeat and make it look like a completely different look just by switching out the accessories.

Your preferred accessories can range from jewelry and scarves to shoes and handbags, jackets, and belts, and everything in between. A little bit of accessorizing can make all the difference in a look. Ahead, we're showing you 10 different ways to accessorize a black dress and add versatility to your wardrobe.

Add Silver Jewelry

Grab your favorite slip dress and dress it up with silver accessories. As we've seen in recent months, silver is quickly gaining popularity again and pops against a black look. Keep it simple with a chain curb necklace and dome huggies, or completely take your look to the next level with a sparkly silver mule.

Pair with a Pastel

Pairing pastel accessories with a LBD is an unexpected duo that works surprisingly well together. The softness of a pastel can transform a black dress into a spring look. For a flirty and feminine look, opt for a dress with dimension like this bubble dress by Simkhai. Go crazy with your accessories and add color in your jewelry, shoes, purse, and even your lip.

Belt It

Belting a dress not only accessorizes your outfit with a extra piece, but also adds some shape if you're styling a boxier fit. You can keep it monochromatic with an all-black look, or use your belt as the pop of color in your ensemble.

Dress it Down

Sometimes you just want to feel comfortable while also staying on trend. To accessorize a casual black dress, style it with your favorite sneakers and denim shirt jacket for a quintessential street style look. To really nail the model-off-duty look, add a pair of hoops and slick your hair back into a low bun.

Style Over Tights

Hosiery is an accessory that doesn't always immediately pop into our heads. Tights can be practical and add warmth to a short dress, or can be worn to complement a style. These tights from Calzedonia add an edgy yet romantic touch to a mini dress, mixing a gorgeous floral lace motif with fishnet. For cocktail attire, finish the look with a pair of statement heels.

Add Some Texture

There's no better way to add a wow factor to you look than adding accessories with texture. To complement a dress as stunning as this asymmetric draped jersey dress by Coperni, you'll need something grand and fabulous like feathers. Accessorize with a matching handbag and shoes, and watch heads turn as you enter a room.

Style with a Jumbo Tote

Jumbo bags are everywhere right now. The good thing about this trend is that they are as stylish as they are practical. A handbag or tote is a simple way to accessorize a shirt or shift dress.

Add Statement Earrings

Statement earrings are an accessory that can dress up a look for a wedding or special occasion, or add a fun element to an everyday look. In this particular outfit, we've paired gold earrings with gold heels to accentuate a classic black maxi dress.

Add Some Height

Platforms (literally) elevate any look, but we're not adding height with only our shoes. Enter: Padded headbands. A padded headband adds volume and height to your hair and will go with a sky-high shoe perfectly.

Add a Neck Scarf

Neck scarves called, and they want to replace your necklace. Embrace your inner vacation self and wear a neck scarf all season long, no matter the occasion. This elegant accessory will take your look to the next level and pairs beautifully with a black dress.