How Long Should You Spend on Cardio? We Asked Trainers

Maybe you're a die-hard runner, or perhaps boxing is your activity of choice. Either way, you're no stranger to getting your heart pumping and sweat pouring. Cardio exercise can do everything from building endurance to boosting your mood. But you might be wondering just how long you should spend on cardio to reap those benefits and achieve your fitness goals.

So whether you're into the elliptical, swimming, or anything in between, here's how long you should be spending on cardio (and how different workout lengths can benefit you), according to personal trainers.

What Is Cardio?

While cardio might conjure up the image of a runner hitting the pavement for miles, all sorts of activities fall under the cardio bucket, says Sam Goss, a NASM-certified personal trainer. When you picture cardio, think any exercise that drives your heart rate up. And what gets your heart pumping can vary based on your fitness level, age, and more, adds Jenny Leigh, an instructor at cure.fit. It doesn't have to leave you breathless (though that works, too): Walking, biking, dancing, even going up and down the stairs are just a few in a long list of cardio exercises you can try, so pick the activity that you love most, she suggests. "I am a really big advocate of moving your body in whatever capacity you can whenever you can," says Leigh. "Having a healthy relationship with cardio makes it easier to bust a move on the dance floor, keep up with your kids when they are ready to play, and chase your energetic puppy."

While cardio has plenty of benefits of its own, it's best when paired with strength training to keep your muscles spry and strong and power you through your cardio workout safely, according to Goss. "It is always a good idea to have a balanced training practice," says Goss. "Before you can even begin working on improving your cardio endurance through exercise, you will need enough stabilization in your joints to safely train. Others will need to do flexibility work in order to open up their body enough to perform the movements asked for in cardio."

Benefits of Cardio

Getting your heart rate up on the regular can benefit everything from endurance to bone health, says Goss. Here are some of the ways cardio can help your body and mind.

How Long Should You Spend on Cardio?

How long you spend on cardio depends on your fitness level and goals, says Countryman. As a baseline, Leigh recommends doing 30 minutes of cardio about five days a week, or 150 minutes a week total. But exercising for longer or shorter than that may be better for you based on what you're trying to accomplish, she notes.

There's no one recipe for the perfect cardio workout length, adds Goss. Listen to your body, and don't force yourself to work harder or longer then you're comfortable with. "Break it up and build: Five minutes here, five there, then 10 at a clip, all the way until you are comfortable with 30 minutes straight. An athlete may require more, or none if they are taking a rest day following a heavy resistance training session. Daily cardio will be based upon the individual’s needs."

Below, learn how much time spent on cardio might work best for you.