"Angel Waves" Are Fall’s Most Effortless Hair Trend

Mirror Palais' first-ever runway show featured the dreamy corsets and cheeky miniskirts we expected from the brand—along with quite a few things we didn't. The Instagram-loved womenswear line, lead by Marcelo Gaia, closed the show with an unforgettable sheer wedding dress (a first) and debuted menswear (also a first for Mirror Palais). All housed in a church setting that was somehow both unexpected and appropriate, the collection featured details like sheer ruffles, shrouds, and delicate embroidery that looked straight out of a Botticelli painting. Plus, the brand inspired the most heavenly hair trend to come out of New York Fashion Week: Angel Waves.

Getty Images

More known for break-the-internet drops and sultry silhouettes that sell out in minutes than hair styling, Mirror Palais still delivered on the beauty front, tapping some of the best in the industry for the debut show. Justin Marjan, along with the Tresemmé team, created a memorable take on the Renaissance Era, down to the cascading, gorgeously touseled waves that trailed down the runway.

Getty Images

"These effortless waves were styled to enhance the overall romantic spirit of the complete look, as if they were created during a time before hot tools existed,” says Justine Marjan. The hairstylist used "intentionally irregular" wave patterns to create an undone, natural style on the models, with curls that flowed ethereally behind them as they walked the show.

In terms of execution, however, this look is pretty down-to-earth, and it's easy to recreate if you're trying to have your own "Birth of Venus" moment at home. Starting with damp hair, prep evenly with a flexible hold hairspray (Marjan used Tresemmé's One Step Wave Mist, $7). This will create a strong foundation for a soft wave that will last.

Next, Marjan split the models' hair into sections to create braids—the looser, the better if you're trying for an undone look. Make sure to work your fingers through your hair before you finish to create that "uneven" curl pattern you want for a straight-out-of-a-painting vibe.

After finishing all four of your sections, run a flatiron or hairdryer over your braids to set them. Once your hair is dry, undo the braids and scrunch in a texture product (Marjan loves this Finishing Spray, $7) to create a full, airy look that's not too fluffy. Finally, complete the hair with a hairspray to retain definition and control flyaways, like the Extra Hold Spray ($7) Marjan used at the Mirror Palais show.

Getty Images

And who doesn't love poetic Renaissance waves? With cherub lips and romantic flush trending this year in makeup, the "Angel Hair" look is bound to take over Instagram feeds and #BeautyTok in the months ahead. Just add an embellished corset top for good measure, and you're ready to live your best Botticelli babe life.

