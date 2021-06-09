Do You Have Chronic Yeast Infections? This May Be Why

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), three out of four women will get more than two vaginal yeast infections in their lives, making yeast infections the second most common vaginal infection in the US (bacterial vaginosis is the most common). So chances are, you've most likely had one. But what makes a yeast infection chronic?

If you're experiencing "more than four infections in one year," explains Allison Hill, MD, "it is considered to be a chronic yeast infection." The culprit of chronic yeast infections lies in disruptions to the vaginal microbiome. "Our vagina is filled with billions of organisms, including bacteria and yeast known as the microbiome," explains Hill. "A healthy microbiome consists mostly of an organism called Lactobacillus. When the Lactobacillus levels are low, other bacteria and yeast can overgrow, leading to infections."

If you have never had a yeast infection before, Hill suggests "it is a diagnosis that a physician should make." She explains the typical symptoms of the infection are a thicker, white, or clumpy, odorless vaginal discharge, vaginal itching, vulvar itching, and swelling of the vagina and vulva. "This leads to burning and pain with sex," she says.

Hill goes on to say that "In some cases, a yeast infection can feel dry or cause some tears in the skin." It's important to consult with a physician because, she says, "typical symptoms of a yeast infection could be confused by other diseases such as a bacterial infection or herpes outbreak."

If you think you have a yeast infection, Hill suggests you try an over-the-counter anti-fungal. "Anti-fungal creams decrease the levels of yeast," she explains, "but it is also important to raise the Lactobacillus levels to restore a healthy microbiome." Another OBGYN-approved yeast infection treatment, according to Hill, is boric acid capsules made from a compounding pharmacy. If your symptoms do not improve within a week and, in fact, "seem to be getting worse instead of better, you should see your doctor." Hill also says if you have "bumps, lesions, or sores in the vagina, you should schedule an appointment with your gynecologist where you will have an exam and vaginal swab." Testing will confirm the diagnosis. Yeast infections are treated with the oral anti-fungal Diflucan available with a prescription.

If you're dealing with chronic yeast infections, our experts explain probable causes. The good news: there are lifestyle tweaks that can help you balance your vaginal microbiome.

Meet the Expert Yvonne Bohn, MD is a Los Angeles-based, board-certified OBGYN and the chief medical correspondent for Cystex.

Allison Hill, MD is a Los Angeles-based, board-certified OBGYN. She is the chief medical correspondent for Florajen.

Julia Rose, L.Ac, MSTOM is an herbalist, acupuncturist and co-founder, and formulator of Mayanaiya Botanicals.

Ahead, two OBGYNs and an herbalist trained in eastern medicine outline common causes of chronic yeast infections plus offer tips on how to address them.