15 House Dresses to Wear Because We're Still Not Over the Trend

To wear inside and outside.

updated Jul 17, 2021
Merlette house dress

Merlette

It’s easy to fall in love with a trend like house dresses. They’re comfortable, great for Zoom, effortless to wear, and suitable all year long. If you’ve yet to become acquainted with this style sensation, the house dress is, essentially, a comfortably-fitted, simple frock that combines the relaxed qualities of a nightgown with the polished sensibilities of a day dress. It’s the kind of piece that you can toss on in the morning and instantly feel more put together (while still remaining supremely cozy).

Unsurprisingly, this trend exploded during the pandemic when many of us were (or are!) working from home. Regardless of your profession, the house dress has a place in anyone’s closet thanks to its no-fuss, all-ease attitude. Ahead, 15 standout picks to shop right now.

ellie nap dress
Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress $125
Shop

OG nap house by Hill House Home is beloved (and worn) by many. The ruffle sleeves combined with the floral print and A-line silhouette come together for house dress perfection.

tate dress
Lacausa Tate Dress $160
Shop

From the romantic shade of pink to the charming bell sleeves and bow-tie detail, this house dress is a no-brainer pick.

Stevie Midi Dress
Lisa Says Gah Stevie Midi Dress $159
Shop

Just because you’re wearing it in the house doesn’t mean it has to be boring—case in point, this adorable slime green frock.

Luisa Blue Check Cotton Strap Dress
Belize Luisa Blue Check Cotton Strap Dress $410
Shop

An effortless gingham dress feels oh-so-right for summer’s hottest days.

Retro Blush Laura Dress
Pink City Prints Retro Blush Laura Dress $228
Shop

The kind of print that feels simultaneously modern and vintage.

Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress
Coco Shop Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress $510
Shop

If you’re feeling the Cottagecore trend, this puff-sleeve number is for you.

Neela Plunge Neck Dress
Lemlem Neela Plunge Neck Dress $295
Shop

Made in Ethiopia, this colorful cotton dress will be the MVP of your wardrobe.

MuuMuu Tier Ruffle Dress
Toit Volant MuuMuu Tier Ruffle Dress $225
Shop

This relaxed long-sleeve maxi dress has all the elements of a perfect house dress: a comfortable fit, romantic ruffles, and enduring versatility.

The Basil Dress
Christy Dawn The Basil Dress $298
Shop

A dress that trails behind you in all the right ways.

Waist Tie Midi Dress
& Other Stories Waist Tie Midi Dress $129
Shop

The chic ruching on this elegant dress makes it feel especially unique.

Uriel
ba&sh Uriel $245
Shop

It would be hard not to feel cheerful in this bright yellow frock.

Rosemary Dress
Wray Rosemary Dress $264
Shop

Have you seen a cuter floral dress before this one? We think not.

Clara Dress
Tove Clara Dress $559
Shop

A timeless house dress that’s no doubt an investment, but one you’ll wear for many years to come.

Paradis
Merlette Paradis $420
Shop

You can always count on Merlette for an ethereal house dress, and this baby blue iteration is no exception.

Pina Dress
Shaina Mote Pina Dress $298
Shop

LBD, house dress edition.

