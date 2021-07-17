15 House Dresses to Wear Because We're Still Not Over the Trend

It’s easy to fall in love with a trend like house dresses. They’re comfortable, great for Zoom, effortless to wear, and suitable all year long. If you’ve yet to become acquainted with this style sensation, the house dress is, essentially, a comfortably-fitted, simple frock that combines the relaxed qualities of a nightgown with the polished sensibilities of a day dress. It’s the kind of piece that you can toss on in the morning and instantly feel more put together (while still remaining supremely cozy).

Unsurprisingly, this trend exploded during the pandemic when many of us were (or are!) working from home. Regardless of your profession, the house dress has a place in anyone’s closet thanks to its no-fuss, all-ease attitude. Ahead, 15 standout picks to shop right now.

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress $125 Shop

OG nap house by Hill House Home is beloved (and worn) by many. The ruffle sleeves combined with the floral print and A-line silhouette come together for house dress perfection.

Lacausa Tate Dress $160 Shop

From the romantic shade of pink to the charming bell sleeves and bow-tie detail, this house dress is a no-brainer pick.

Lisa Says Gah Stevie Midi Dress $159 Shop

Just because you’re wearing it in the house doesn’t mean it has to be boring—case in point, this adorable slime green frock.

Belize Luisa Blue Check Cotton Strap Dress $410 Shop

An effortless gingham dress feels oh-so-right for summer’s hottest days.

Pink City Prints Retro Blush Laura Dress $228 Shop

The kind of print that feels simultaneously modern and vintage.

Coco Shop Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress $510 Shop

If you’re feeling the Cottagecore trend, this puff-sleeve number is for you.

Lemlem Neela Plunge Neck Dress $295 Shop

Made in Ethiopia, this colorful cotton dress will be the MVP of your wardrobe.

Toit Volant MuuMuu Tier Ruffle Dress $225 Shop

This relaxed long-sleeve maxi dress has all the elements of a perfect house dress: a comfortable fit, romantic ruffles, and enduring versatility.

Christy Dawn The Basil Dress $298 Shop

A dress that trails behind you in all the right ways.

& Other Stories Waist Tie Midi Dress $129 Shop

The chic ruching on this elegant dress makes it feel especially unique.

ba&sh Uriel $245 Shop

It would be hard not to feel cheerful in this bright yellow frock.

Wray Rosemary Dress $264 Shop

Have you seen a cuter floral dress before this one? We think not.

Tove Clara Dress $559 Shop

A timeless house dress that’s no doubt an investment, but one you’ll wear for many years to come.

Merlette Paradis $420 Shop

You can always count on Merlette for an ethereal house dress, and this baby blue iteration is no exception.

Shaina Mote Pina Dress $298 Shop

LBD, house dress edition.