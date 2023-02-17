Hourglass' Veil Translucent Setting Powder Keeps My Makeup Smooth and Shine-Free

The Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder is worth every penny. The lightweight powder effortlessly blurs your skin and sets your makeup in place.

I used to be the kind of girl to apply my liquid foundation, blend a bit of concealer, and go. That was until I discovered the power of setting powder. A quality setting powder can completely elevate your makeup look and maximize its wear time. I usually look for a powder that doesn't leave a white cast and will carry me through the day without creasing. After hearing about the talc-free, ultra-thin Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder, I knew I had to try it. Ahead, read my thoughts on the buzzy setting powder.

Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder Best for: All skin tones and types Uses: Setting makeup applications Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Potential allergens: Silica Price: $49 About the brand: Launched in 2004, Hourglass is a cruelty-free makeup brand that has become known for its luxury formulas and sleek packaging.

About My Skin: Sensitive and dry

I mainly have sensitive skin that is prone to acne scarring. My T-zone and eyelids get pretty oily throughout the day, while my cheeks and under eyes are on the dry side. When it comes to setting powders, I look for formulas that won't settle into creases and will control the oil around my T-zone. That's why this luxury product has been on my radar.

The Packaging: Sleek innovation

Janiah Mckelton

The Veil Translucent Setting Powder's packaging is very detailed and aesthetically pleasing. The format was different from what I am used to, but I found it highly functional. The powder dispenser is gold, highly reflective, and shaped like a dome. The dome-shaped dispenser is important to the product's overall experience because it allows for a controlled amount of powder to emerge from the H-shaped hole.

How to Apply: Keep it simple

Janiah Mckelton

Hourglass provides super easy-to-follow instructions for applying the Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder. I gave the container a shake to release some powder for easy access. The brand recommends using a powder brush such as its N 1 Powder Brush or Veil Powder Brush to pick up the powder from the dispenser, tap off the excess, and sweep it all over the face. You can also just focus the powder on the areas where you applied concealer.

The Results: A filter-like finish

Janiah Mckelton

I love my textured skin, so I appreciated how this setting powder blurred my pores without compromising my skin's natural vibrance. I was amazed at how it effortlessly blotted out my oily areas—without drying out my skin. The look lasted all day, with minimal oil shining through over time. If you're concerned about flashback or a white cast, you won't have to worry about that with this powder. Generally, I'm used to applying yellow-toned setting powders, but this translucent powder seamlessly blended with my skin's undertone.

As most setting powders require, you will need to blend well if you use the Veil Translucent Setting Powder to bake. Because its texture is very soft and fine, you may notice blotching. No need to worry, however. The powder is super lightweight, so it's easy to blend away any imperfections.

The Value: Worth every penny

It is no secret the Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder is pricey. It retails for $49 and you get .36 ounces of product. However, it has several qualities worth considering: Since the powder is ultra-thin and lightweight, it's not prone to look cakey. It's highly blendable, making it easy to achieve the blurred finish most of us are looking for. To top things off, the packaging is unlike any I've seen before.

Similar Products: You’ve got options

Laura Mercier Ultra-Blur Translucent Loose Setting Powder: Laura Mercier's Ultra-Blur Translucent Setting Powder retails at $42, a little less than Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder. It has three shades, compared to Hourglass' one translucent shade. However, I find the Hourglass powder to be thinner and more lightweight than Laura Mercier's.

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Setting Powder: Treated with amino acids, this lightweight setting powder retails at $39 and includes five shades. The Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Powder is known for its blendability and color accuracy. However, it is not talc-free like Hourglass' setting powder.