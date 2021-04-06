Thickens lashes in two coats
Doesn’t flake
Flexible brush
Need more than one coat for results
Wand bristles are very short
Not budget-friendly
If you’re looking for a mascara that will add thickness and volume—and you prefer a short-bristled wand—the Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara will work well for you. FYI, you’ll need to apply at least two coats to really see the full benefits.
We put Hourglass Unlocked Extension Mascara to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.
I am always on the hunt for the best mascara. Over the years I have tried nearly every formula from drugstore to luxury brands. While mascara is a permanent staple in nearly everyone’s makeup bags, the great thing about it is how it’s always evolving, to give us the results we truly desire. Known to transform eyelashes in just one application, I put the Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara to the test.
Ahead is my full review on this mascara along with all the reasons I might think it could very well be your next favorite formula.
Best for: Eyelashes
Uses: Lengthen and thicken eyelashes
Potential Allergens: Iron oxides, dimethicone
Byrdie Clean?: No
Price: $29
About the Brand: Founded in 2004, Hourglass is a makeup and skincare brand that’s known for its luxury, state-of-the-art formulas and sleek packaging.
About My Skin: I'm usually never without mascara
I am a daily makeup-wearer, and mascara is one of my favorite things to apply due to how quickly it wakes up my eyelashes and eyes. I’ve tried nearly every mascara formula out there, and my lashes have gone through cycles of being very long or needing to be trimmed down a bit due to their length. Products I tend to wear daily are mascara, foundation, concealer, brow gel, bronzer and blush, and sometimes a bold lip.
How to Apply: You’ll need at least two coats
Applying this mascara was fairly easy, yet I needed a few coats to really see results. I started at the base of my lashline and wiggled the wand upward through my lashes to the tips, and repeated those steps a few times until I felt like I had applied enough product. I also like to angle the brush sideways to help individually comb through my lashes to separate them more.
The Results: You can feel the luxury
I needed to apply a few coats of the mascara before I really noticed the results. While applying the first coat helped to add length and definition to my eyelashes, I kept going to achieve the thickness and fullness I was after. I really like the wand and how short the bristles are, which made it easy to avoid any kind of clumping. It took me around two to three coats until I liked the way my lashes looked and had them looking noticeably thicker.
I didn’t notice much in the way of lengthening with this particular formula but definitely noticed more volume and separation.
When removing the mascara, you’ll need to use an eye makeup remover soaked in a cotton pad and press it on the lashes for a few seconds before gently rubbing it off. It took me longer to remove this formula versus others I’ve tried, and I noticed that it flaked onto my skin while removing, which you’ll want to make sure you completely wipe off.
The Value: On the pricier side
At $29, this mascara isn’t in the budget-friendly category, but could very well be worth the investment if you’re looking for a specific short bristled wand and a thickening formula. Unique wands that work on all lash types can take time to find. If the packaging is important to you, this chic metal tube is another reason to invest in a higher-priced item.
Similar Products: You've got options
Kjaer Weis Volumizing Mascara Lush Up ($38): With a similar rubber wand with short bristles, this mascara offers plant-based ingredients to help coat lashes with a lengthening and volumizing formula.
Saie Mascara 101 ($24): Give your lashes a pick-me-up with this thick, buildable formula and rubber wand that coats lashes from root to tip. Formulated to help condition and strengthen lashes with 100% natural or naturally-derived ingredients.
Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara ($24): If the look of lash extensions is what you’re after, this formula will help you get there. With two shades to choose from (black and brown) apply generously to lashes and avoid clumping, smudging, and flaking.
If full lashes are what you’re after, go ahead and give the Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara a try. You will love how easily the wand glides through lashes without clumping.
Specs
- Product Name Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara
- Product Brand Hourglass
- SKU 877231006527
- Price $29
- Weight 0.35 oz.
- Color Ultra Black
- Ingredients Water/Aqua, Acrylates/Ethylhexyl Acrylate Copolymer, Alcohol Denat., Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate Se, Vp/Eicosene Copolymer, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Stearic Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Butylene Glycol, Camellia Japonica Flower Extract, Disodium Edta, Ethylhexylglycerin, Laureth-21, Methylglucamine, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Panthenol, Pvp, Tocopherol, Tromethamine, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Iron Oxides (Ci 77499), Ultramarines (Ci 77007).