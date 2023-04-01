The Voyeur Eyeshadow Sticks are easy to use, deliver rich pigment with one swipe, and boast a crease-resistant formula—making them a must-have in every makeup bag.

Eyeshadow has always been a bit intimidating to me. Intricate cut creases and smoky eyes, for example, are something I'm still trying to figure out how to do. That's why I typically turn to one-swipe eye products, as they require little skill yet deliver amazing results. With this in mind, I was excited to hear about the launch of Hourglass Cosmetics' Voyeur Eyeshadow Sticks.

"I've always loved the ease of an eyeshadow stick for its simple, seamless application, so I wanted to create one with a formula that did it all," founder Carisa Janes says. "Our new Voyeur Eyeshadow Sticks are a collection of seven metallic shades inspired by natural light sources. The versatile formula delivers all-day crease-resistant wear with the perfect balance of rich pigments and a creamy texture." For the launch, Janes collaborated with Desert X, an art exhibition held in Coachella Valley, and artist Rana Begum to create a one-of-a-kind art installation and limited-edition packaging for the Voyeur Eyeshadow Sticks.

Over the last few weeks, I've been playing around with the product and experimenting with all the shades. Ahead, read my review of Hourglass Cosmetics' Voyeur Eyeshadow Sticks.

Hourglass Cosmetics Voyeur Eyeshadow Sticks Best for: All skin tones and types Uses: Creating effortless eye looks Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $34 About the brand: Launched in 2004, Hourglass is a cruelty-free makeup brand that has become known for its luxury formulas and sleek packaging.

About My Skin/Complexion: Dry skin

I have super dry skin, so I make sure to thoroughly prep my skin for makeup to ensure a smooth, long-lasting application. After my skincare routine, I always apply primer to my face and eyes. On most days, my makeup routine is fairly simple. I'll use a hydrating foundation and concealer, blush, brow pencil, and lip gloss. For my eyes, I'll usually use cream or liquid eyeshadow and mascara.

How to Apply: Swipe it on and blend

The beauty of the Voyeur Eyeshadow Sticks is that they are easy to use. All you need to do is swipe them onto your eyelid and blend using your finger or a brush. However, if you're feeling bold, there are a few ways to enhance your eye look, according to the brand's global makeup artist Vanessa Eckels. "The sleek metallic finish is stunning by itself, but if you want to take it up a notch, layer a swipe of our Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow on top for an extra pop," she says. "[You can also] sweep the Hourglass No. 13 brush across the eyeshadow stick and place a small amount in the corner of the eye. It's the perfect pop of highlight that creates maximum impact."

The Results: A crease-free wash of color

Olivia Hancock

As mentioned, these eyeshadow sticks apply effortlessly. The first time I used them, I was impressed by how smoothly they glided onto my eyelid. One swipe delivers a beautiful, even amount of color. The formula is incredibly easy to build up for a bold pigment or blend out for a softer look (which I typically prefer). With many eyeshadow products, you have to worry about creasing or patchiness after a few hours. However, I was pleased I didn't experience either while wearing the product. I tend to wear neutral, brown tones on my eyes, so my go-to shade has become Solstice (a metallic bronze hue), but I love how the other six shades complement my complexion as well.

The Value: Worth it

Each Voyeur Eyeshadow Stick costs $34. While that may feel slightly pricey, it is on par with competitor products. This product is a worthwhile investment for a few reasons. Since you only need to use a little bit each time, one stick should last you a while. I also think its long-lasting formula and versatile shades make this a product worth purchasing. If you're really eager to try the product, you could also consider snagging the brand's Voyeur Eyeshadow Stick Duo (you get two sticks for a slightly lower price of $62).

Similar Products: You've got options

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow ($32): This creamy eyeshadow stick provides 12 hours of long-wearing color. It boasts a transfer-proof and crease-resistant formula and comes in 27 shades with three finishes (shimmer, matte, and metallic).

Thread Beauty Blend It Multistick ($8): Thread Beauty is the brainchild of The Lip Bar founder Melissa Butler. The brand offers fun, affordable makeup products for Gen Z'ers. Its Blend It Multistick can be used as an eyeshadow stick and comes in 14 shades.