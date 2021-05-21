Hourglass's Caution Extreme Lash Mascara will lift and curl your lashes after just one coat. The brush has defined bristles that help to reach all lashes and prevent a messy application. This mascara made my lashes look lifted all day, and is definitely my new go-to.

Can clump if applying too much or too quickly

We put the Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Mascara is an essential part of my beauty routine—I love making my eyes pop and having them look more awake. My everyday makeup look consists of a light foundation, concealer, blush, eyebrow pencil, eyeliner, and a finishing touch of mascara to pull it all together. I constantly see ads about eye products that claim to add length and volume to lashes, but haven't found too many that achieve the desired look as well as they say.

I tested Hourglass's Caution Mascara to see if this product delivered on its promises, and spoiler alert: it did. Adding just a flick can transform your lashes from short and unnoticeable to dark and voluminous, and the result lasts all day. Keep reading for all the details in my full review.

Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara Best for: All lashes. Uses: A lengthening, volumizing, and curling mascara, Byrdie Clean? No; contains paraffin and triethanolamine. Price: $29 About the brand: Hourglass, a cruelty-free beauty brand, is known for its innovation and commitment to reinventing luxury cosmetics. Hourglass Cosmetics has provided high-quality products since its launch in 2004.

About My Lashes: Average length, thin, and straight

I love false eyelashes and lash extensions but don’t have the time, unfortunately, to put them on every day. My natural lashes are an average length but tend not to hold a curl after a few hours. My goal is to use a mascara that gives me enough length and volume to open my eyes and make them look more awake. In pictures, my lashes tend to look non-existent.

My checklist for finding a new mascara includes brush size, curl strength, ease of removal, and no clumping. Currently, my go-to mascara is Maybelline's Sky High, and it checks three of the boxes. So when I decided to try Hourglass's Caution Mascara, I wanted to see if it would fit all four.

How to Apply: Let dry between coats

Karla Ayala

The Hourglass Caution Mascara glides easily on lashes but does dry quickly, so a timely application is necessary. First, apply the mascara to the base of your lashes and wiggle the brush. It is essential to apply mascara from base to tip in an upward motion to ensure maximum coverage.

After one coat, I saw a dramatic volume and length. I realized that if I apply multiple coats too quickly, it will look clumpy. So I make sure to apply additional coats firmly and slowly. After applying two to three coats, I let my lashes dry for a few minutes and then used my eyelash curler for a few seconds. Upon seeing the final result, I was immediately obsessed.

The Results: Long, lifted lashes all day

Karla Ayala/Design by Cristina Cianci

I have tried many mascaras, and it has not been easy finding the right one. However, this was my first time using this formula, and I was amazed: there was no need to reapply throughout the day, nor did I have to re-curl my lashes.

After using the Hourglass Caution Mascara, I instantly saw volume and length. Later, I would look at my lashes and the had stayed put. Through indoor air conditioning and outdoor heat, my lashes didn't smudge at all. Removing the product at night was easy, which was a relief. This mascara checked all four of my boxes, making it my new go-to product.

The Value: Pricier but worth it

Hourglass's Caution Mascara retails at $29, and thanks to the quality, I think it's definitely worth the price. My lashes stayed curled all day, and while I have tried many drugstore and high-end mascaras over the years, this is a rare product that met all my needs.

It took so long for me to find a good mascara that lifted my lashes and was easy to remove at the end of the day. Finally, after using Hourglass's Caution Mascara, my lashes were defined with lasting volume and curl. Additionally, the brush is firm and easy to use, making for an application experience that further justifies the price.

