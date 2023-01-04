18 Hot Pink Nail Designs That Bring Barbiecore to Your Fingertips

Blame Barbiecore. From how we wear our hair (hello, Barbie ponytail) to our closets (you know it’s serious when Valentino is in on the trend), Barbie everything is everywhere, and the biggest, boldest part of the phenomenon is hot pink everything. We’re talking from your fingers to your toes—literally. Hot pink nail designs have taken over our tips.

To help you nail the trend, we’ve rounded up the hottest pink manis from all over the internet. Even better, we’re spilling details on how to get each look. Scroll through for 18 hot pink nail designs to brighten up your mani.