Why Do I Swing Between Chills and Sweating All Night Long?

Sweating at night to the point where you're soaking through your clothes and sheets is pretty uncomfortable. It can be a bit concerning, too, and leaves many embarking on a Google search to determine the potential cause.

One thing to know is that night sweats—and the chills that sometimes accompany them—are pretty common. They can arise from something simple like using a comforter that's too heavy or being stressed about work. But night sweats can also be a clear sign that something more complicated or serious is going on in your body, such as an infection, hormonal issues, or even cancer.

Our bodies have an internal thermostat of sorts that helps us regulate body temperature, Puja Uppal, MD, explains. Night sweats and shivering often indicate that the body is having a hard time modulating its natural ability to regulate body temperature.

If we're too hot, we may sweat in an attempt to decrease body temperature. And if our temperature becomes too cold, we may automatically shiver an an attempt to increase body temperature.

Meet the Expert Puja Uppal, MD, is a board-certified family medicine physician and chief medical officer of Think Healthy.

Casey Kelly is a board-certified family medicine physician and medical director at Case Integrative Health.

Tara Scott is a board-certified ob-gyn and chief medical officer at Revitalize Medical Group.

What Exactly Are Night Sweats?

Night sweats are a severe or excessive form of sweating that leaves your clothing and sheets drenched. Often, night sweats occur repeatedly (rather than an isolated incident) and disturb sleep.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, night sweats may occur when our blood vessels expand and increase blood flow before then contracting again. This process can lead to a wave of heat that spreads throughout the body, which is often followed by sweating and other symptoms like skin reddening and an increased heart rate. Cold chills might come next.

Causes of Sweating at Night

Night sweats often arise from a few benign causes, Casey Kelley, MD, explains. "This can include hormone fluctuations (such as menopause), medication side effects, or even an overindulgence in alcohol," she says. "They can also result from various infections, such as the cold or flu, or various tick-borne infections." Less commonly, night sweats might occur due to something more serious, such as cancer.

Night sweats are particularly common among women who are going through menopause. According to the Mayo Clinic, menopause is the likely cause for night sweats if you are somewhere around age 50, are experiencing irregular menstrual periods (or no menstruation at all), and have no additional symptoms like pain or a fever.

Here's a more comprehensive list of potential causes of night sweats, according to our experts:

Your room is too warm.

You're experiencing nightmares.

Your body is experiencing some hormonal changes.

You're fighting an infection—including flu, COVID-19, urinary tract infections, bacterial infections, mononucleosis, pneumonia, HIV, cellulitis, or tuberculosis.

You're going through menopause.

You have diabetes.

You're experiencing hyperthyroidism.

You're experiencing hypoglycemia (this can be tied to diabetes as well).

You're experiencing cortisol issues and stress.

You have undiagnosed cancer (such as lymphoma or leukemia).

You have sleep apnea.

You're experiencing medication side effects. These side effects can occur while taking medications like antidepressants, diabetes medications, and hormone therapies.

You have an anxiety disorder.

You have an autoimmune condition.

Causes of Shivering at Night

Chills and shivering at night can be just as uncomfortable as sweating, and often occur for many of the same reasons. Here are some common reasons for nighttime shivering, according to our experts:

Room temperature (your room may be too warm).

Hormonal changes or fluctuations.

Infection.

Medication side effects.

Cancer.

Drug withdrawal from opioids or other pain medications.

How to Reduce Temperature Swings at Night

Your first stop on the road to addressing night sweats, chills, or a fluctuation between the two is to see a doctor.

"The most important thing you can do to reduce temperature fluctuations at night is to take note of when your night sweats occur, and then speak to your physician," Kelley says. "Temperature fluctuations are a symptom, so the best thing you and your medical team can do is to find the underlying cause."

If your symptoms are mild (meaning they're not interfering with your ability to get a solid night of sleep or with your day-to-day life) and are not accompanied by a fever, weight loss, or other concerning symptoms, you can also try these lifestyle modifications, recommended by our experts:

Limit alcohol intake.

Regulate the temperature of your room.

If you're sweating a lot, try lowering the temperature—the ideal room temperature is around 66 degrees.

Try automating your home's thermostat to regulate temperature in a way that's more comfortable.

Use a fan at night.

Dress in layers (and remove layers as necessary throughout the night).

Keep a glass of ice water by your bedside.

Keep a gel ice pack nearby—this is often helpful for women who are experiencing hot flashes during menopause.

When to See a Doctor

Night sweats may not seem like that big of a deal. But this symptom can sometimes offer important insight into your overall health and shouldn't be ignored.

"While night sweats are usually the result of a more benign cause, it is imperative that you contact your physician if your symptoms persist or worsen," Kelley says. "This also applies if you develop a fever over 103 degrees or one that lasts longer than three nights."

It's also important to see a doctor if the night sweats and chills are constant, disruptive to your sleep, or are accompanied by weight loss, shortness of breath, pain, mood swings, chest pain, a rash, diarrhea, or headaches.

"Evolving data shows that good sleep correlates to improved cardio-metabolic health and mental health," Uppal says, so this is one area of health and well-being that you do not want to ignore.

The Takeaway

Night sweats are common and are not always a cause for concern. But in some cases, night sweats can indicate that something serious is going on in your body, like an infection or an undiagnosed underlying condition. If you're experiencing night sweats, schedule an appointment with your doctor to talk about what's going on and give them a chance to rule out anything serious.