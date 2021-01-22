8 Home Remedies For Managing Scalp Psoriasis

About half of the 8 million Americans (and 125 million people worldwide) affected with psoriasis have the condition on their scalp, aptly called scalp psoriasis. Scalp psoriasis formation has no relation to our hair types or textures, so pretty much anyone can develop the condition. Mild cases are characterized by fine, powdery flakes. Moderate cases involve scales, while more severe cases include plaques, which are raised, scaly patches of skin.

On lighter skin, these plaques appear red and silver; on darker skin, plaques appear purple, grey, or dark brown. The condition can cause itchiness, inflammation, and discomfort, and the temptation to scratch might lead to infection or hair loss. Managing scalp psoriasis involves some trial and error, as you find the over-the-counter shampoo or topical that works for you, without causing further irritation. A board-certified dermatologist can also prescribe medicated formulas, oral treatments, or administer a laser if you're not seeing an improvement from home remedies.

Ahead, dermatologists offer solutions for managing scalp psoriasis with home remedies, so you can get relief fast.

Meet the Expert Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology: Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, as well as an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Cornell-New York Presbyterian Medical Center.

Michele Green, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist who specializes in the treatment of cosmetic skin concerns.